-------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,329.49 +33.25 Nikkei 12,219.11 +251.03 NASDAQ 3,232.09 +9.72 FTSE 6,439.16 +11.52 S&P 500 1,544.26 +2.80 Hang Seng 23,010.95 +239.51 SPI 200 Fut 5,128.00 +17.00 CRB Index 290.68 +0.33 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.006 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 3.2164 +0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3096 1.3098 Yen US$ 95.36 95.40 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1577.55 Silver (Lon) 28.82 Gold (NY) 1577.0 Light Crude 91.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the Dow ending at a record for a third straight day as jobless claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labor market's recovery a day before the closely watched payrolls report. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 14,329.49, a record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.80 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,544.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.72 points, or 0.30 percent, to end at 3,232.09. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares rose on Thursday but shed most early gains after central banks held firm on their monetary policy, confounding some investors' hopes of further easing. The FTSE 100 closed up 11.52 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,439.16, having faltered at the 6,460 level - a five year high - for the second day running. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average stormed to a fresh 53-month high in mid-morning trade on Friday, buoyed by bullish data from the United States and continued optimism for more aggressive easing from the new Bank of Japan leadership. The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 12,137.56, its highest level since September 2008, while the broader Topix gained 1.24 percent to 1,016.81. It also sailed past the settlement price of a slew of options and futures that expired on Friday morning at 12,072.98, according to market sources. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares are set to start higher on Friday, with China Unicom topping percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components with a 2.4 percent rise. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 22,839.3. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro held onto gains early in Asia on Friday, having posted its second biggest one-day rally this year, after the European Central Bank wrong footed investors who had positioned for a more dovish signal from ECB President Mario Draghi. The euro was at $1.3107, not far from a high of $1.3119 set overnight, after Draghi played down the threat of contagion to other euro members stemming from a political stalemate in Italy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday as a surprise drop in jobless claims added to signs of a strengthening labor market, raising hopes the world's largest economy was gaining steam. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 14/32 in price to yield 1.986 percent, from 1.9427 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near $1,580 an ounce on Friday ahead of the release of a key U.S. job market report, as encouraging U.S. employment data earlier this week and lack of monetary easing moves from major central banks muted buying interest in gold. Spot gold was little changed at $1,579.25 an ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a 0.3 percent weekly rise. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday but set to log its first weekly gain in four, after solid China trade data and a U.S. jobs report later in the session were expected to underline reviving growth in the world's top two economies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,764 a tonne by 0209 GMT, flat from the previous session when it climbed one percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude rose on Thursday by about a dollar a barrel on jobless claims falling unexpectedly in the United States and a weakening dollar, while Brent prices dropped slightly after a North Sea pipeline restarted following a shutdown. Brent crude for April delivery LCOc1 fell 16 cents to $110.90 per barrel by 1:54 p.m. EST <1854 GMT>. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 rose by 99 cents a barrel to $91.42, driving Brent's premium to WTI down to $19.36, from $20.63 per barrel on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)