MUMBAI, April 2 -----------------------(08:30 / 0300 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,335.24 -2.66 NZSX 50 3,509.55 +14.11 DJIA 13,212.04 +66.22 Nikkei 10,163.59 +80.03 NASDAQ 3,091.57 -3.79 FTSE 5,768.45 +26.42 S&P 500 1,408.47 +5.19 Hang Seng 20,482.25 -73.23 SPI 200 Fut 4,373.00 +28.00 CRB Index 308.46 +2.52 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.241 +0.027 US 30 YR Bond 3.368 +0.026 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3341 1.3345 Yen US$ 83.17 83.20 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1668.92 Silver (Lon) 32.430 Gold (NY) 1661.00 Light Crude 103.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.22 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,212.04 at the close. The S&P 500 Index gained 5.19 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,408.47. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 3.79 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,091.57. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index ended higher on Friday with mining shares helping blue-chip stocks the buck chart weakness that is set to overshadow the start of second quarter trade. The FTSE 100 ended up 0.5 percent, or 26.42 points, on the day at 5,768.45 to end the month down 1.8 percent. That ended a three-month winning streak and recorded a quarterly gain of 3.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average looked set to snap a three-day losing streak on Monday after stronger-than-expected data from China and the United States eased worries over a global economic slowdown, wile a softer yen underpinned sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei added 1 percent to 10,184.82, edging closer to the one-year high near 10,255 hit last Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese banking and energy issues after better-than-expected China manufacturing data alleviated some jitters over the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.52 percent at 20,662.97. For a detail report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen eased on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar jumped after surprisingly strong Chinese factory activity data eased fears about a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy. The euro rose to $1.3369, from $1.3336 late in New York on Friday. Against the yen, the single currency flirted with 111.00, up from 110.41. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. government debt fell on Friday, ending the worst quarter for Treasuries since the final quarter of 2010, but some strategists said the stage could be set for steady or even lower yields in coming quarters. In late trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 16/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.22 percent, breaking above its 200-day moving average in the 2.17-2.20 percent area. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged higher on Monday on the first trading day of the quarter, benefiting from a weaker dollar after China manufacturing data eased fears of a hard landing and U.S. consumer data added to the hopes of a solid recovery. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,672.59 an ounce by 0005 GMT, after staging a 6.6-percent rise in the first quarter. U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,674.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures opened higher on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, spurred by upbeat Chinese manufacturing data that helped calm fears about a sharp slowdown in the world's top copper consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1 percent to $8,526 a tonne by 0117 GMT, rising for a second session and after an 11 percent gain in the first quarter. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose on Friday to post the biggest quarterly gain since the beginning of 2011 as the growing threat of a disruption of Iranian exports added to supply concerns. Brent May crude traded up 49 cents to settle at $122.88 a barrel. Prices were up $15.50 since the end of December, the biggest quarterly rise since the first quarter of 2011. U.S. May crude settled at $103.02 a barrel, up 24 cents on the day and $4.19, and up over 4 percent from last quarter. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; +91 22 61807201) KEYWORDS: INDIA MORNING