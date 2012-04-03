MUMBAI, April 3 ----------------------(07:40 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,329.27 -5.97 NZSX 50 3,483.05 -10.56 DJIA 13,264.49 +52.45 Nikkei 10,057.66 -52.21 NASDAQ 3,119.70 +28.13 FTSE 5,874.89 +106.44 S&P 500 1,418.90 +10.43 Hang Seng 20,612.83 +93.19 SPI 200 Fut 4,361.00 +28.00 CRB Index 312.25 +3.79 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.1874 +0.007 US 30 YR Bond 3.3358 +0.014 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3348 1.3350 Yen US$ 81.86 81.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1677.90 Silver (Lon) 32.420 Gold (NY) 1679.8 Light Crude 105.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth. The Dow Jones industrial average added 52.45 points, or 0.40 percent, to 13,264.49 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.43 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,418.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 28.13 points, or 0.91 percent, to 3,119.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its biggest daily rise in two months on Monday, up nearly 2 percent as manufacturing data from the world's biggest economies eased concerns over sluggish growth, offsetting uncertainty in Europe. London's blue chip index climbed 106.44 points, or 1.9 percent to 5,874.89. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Tuesday as the yen climbed to a three-week high against the dollar, prompting investors to lock in profits in blue-chip exporters that have logged meteoric gains since January. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 10,065.80, further retreating from a one-year high near 10,255 hit last week, while the broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 851.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with China Construction Bank Corp among the leading boosts that could help the Hang Seng Index snap a four-day losing streak, with the Chinese financial and energy sectors broadly strong. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.89 percent at 20,704.15. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.03 percent at 10,768.34. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen held firm in Asia on Tuesday as investors cut back on short positions amassed in recent weeks, while dreary euro zone manufacturing and jobs data kept a leash on the euro. The dollar fell from a session high of 83.31 yen to 82.12, with traders citing sales by leveraged funds and large selling flows in euro/yen. The euro skidded to 109.41 yen, from Monday's high at 111.13, a move that confirmed strong resistance above the 111.00 area. Against the dollar, the euro eased to $1.3325 from Monday's high of $1.3381. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Monday, getting a mild lift from the purchases of fund managers who saw Friday's selloff as overdone and as data showed that fears over dramatically rising yields may be overstated in light of a still moderate U.S. economic recovery. The 10-year note was last up 5/32 in price on Monday to yield 2.20 percent, down from 2.21 percent late on Friday. The 30-year was unchanged in price to yield 3.34 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, taking a pause after tracking oil and equities higher in the previous session as upbeat U.S. and China manufacturing data eclipsed disappointing numbers from the euro zone. Spot gold gained $1.24 to $1,678.49 an ounce by 0030 GMT. U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,680.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper pulled back early on Tuesday in Asia after rising more than 2 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since February, as upbeat manufacturing data in the United States and China eased worries about the outlook for demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to $8,614.25 a tonne by 0105 GMT, its first loss in four sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose a second day on Monday, gaining 2 percent as loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes added to concerns about global supply disruptions and as supportive U.S. manufacturing data countered disappointing economic figures from Europe. Brent May crude rose $2.55 to settle at $125.43 a barrel, recovering back above the 30-day average at $124.25 after slumping to $121.70. U.S. May crude gained $2.21 to settle at $105.23 a barrel, having slipped to $102.06, but breaking its fall before threatening the 100-day moving average of $101.32. U.S. crude gained 4.2 percent in the first quarter. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; +91 22 61807201; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com) Keywords: INDIA MORNING/