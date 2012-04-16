---------------------(07:40 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,323.31 +42.67 NZSX 50 3,475.33 -11.84 DJIA 12,849.59 -136.99 Nikkei 9,506.78 -131.21 NASDAQ 3,011.33 -44.22 FTSE 5,651.79 -58.67 S&P 500 1,370.26 -17.31 Hang Seng 20,581.37 -119.37 SPI 200 Fut 4,300.00 -31.00 CRB Index 302.85 -2.76 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.982 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 3.138 +0.003 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3022 1.3024 Yen US$ 80.89 80.94 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1651.19 Silver (Lon) 31.43 Gold (NY) 1652.8 Light Crude 102.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 136.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,849.59 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 17.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 44.22 points, or 1.45 percent, to 3,011.33. The S&P 500 is still up 9 percent so far in 2012, but fell 2 percent over the week. The Dow lost 1.6 percent for the week and the Nasdaq dropped 2.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell back on Friday after a choppy four-day week, in which it closed for the first time below its level at the start of 2012, led by drops in banks and commodity stocks on rising concern over global growth and European debt. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 58.67 points, or 1.0 percent at 5,651.79, having rallied 2 percent over the previous two sessions which almost recouped a sharp 2.2 percent drop at the start of the post-Easter holiday week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.5 percent on Monday on renewed concerns about Europe's debt crisis, hitting major exporters with exposure to the region as well as big banks and brokers. The benchmark Nikkei lost 142.24 points to 9,495.75 after gains in the two previous sessions, while the broader Topix fell 1.2 percent to 805.98. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG -Hong Kong shares were set for a weak start on Monday as first-quarter profit warnings from Chinese companies and renewed concern over euro zone debt weighed. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.89 percent at 20,516.09. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 1.12 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro fell to a one-month low against the dollar and an eight-week low versus the yen, extending a broad pullback started late last week when worries about the euro zone's debt crisis saw Spanish bonds come under renewed pressure. The euro fell 0.5 percent to as low as $1.3013 against the dollar, hitting its lowest level since March 15. Against the Japanese unit it also dropped 0.5 percent, to 105.28 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday, pushing benchmark yields below the key psychological level of 2 percent, as falling stocks and worries over global economic growth fueled appetite for lower-risk assets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 18/32 higher in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2.06 percent late Thursday and off from 2.05 percent late last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday, extending losses made the previous session, as the dollar continued to firm on worries about Spanish debt yields and the pace of Chinese economic growth. Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,652.29 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,653.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Shanghai copper fell over 2 percent to a three-month low of 56,700 yuan per tonne on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and tracking losses in London. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell nearly 1 percent to a fresh three-month low of $7,915 a tonne, adding to a 2.8-percent slide on Friday after data showed top copper consumer China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss after data showed that first-quarter economic growth in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, was the weakest in nearly three years, reinforcing concerns about slowing demand for petroleum. Expiring May Brent crude managed to recover late and settled at $121.83 a barrel, up 12 cents, after dropping to $120.77 and with trading volume just above 12,000 lots traded. The more actively traded Brent crude for June delivery slipped 31 cents to settle at $121.21 a barrel. U.S. May crude fell 81 cents to settle at $102.83, posting a small, 48-cent loss for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; +91 22 61807201; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)