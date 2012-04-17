MUMBAI, April 17 -----------------------(0800 IST)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,302.34 -20.97 NZSX 50 3,473.50 -13.67 DJIA 12,921.41 +71.82 Nikkei 9,478.60 +7.96 NASDAQ 2,988.40 -22.93 FTSE 5,666.28 +14.49 S&P 500 1,369.57 -0.69 Hang Seng 20,538.32 -72.32 SPI 200 Fut 4,310.00 +7.00 CRB Index 300.76 -2.09 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.977 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.128 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3111 1.3116 Yen US$ 80.47 80.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1648.56 Silver (Lon) 31.39 Gold (NY) 1649.80 Light Crude 103.01 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 3 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 71.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 12,921.41. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.70 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish at 1,369.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 22.93 points, or 0.76 percent, to close unofficially at 2,988.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index ended higher on Monday after positive U.S. retail sales data and narrow gains for defensive shares more than offset another slide in banking shares on concerns about Spain. The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average recovered on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp losses, while Toshiba Tec Corp outperformed after a media report said it will buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 9,497.64 after shedding 1.7 percent on Monday, falling below the psychological key level of 9,500. For a full report, double click on - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open up 0.33 percent on Tuesday led by consumption-related sectors. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 67.4 points at 20,678.04. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open up 0.18 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro on Tuesday held on gains after short-covering helped it pull back from two-month lows against the dollar and the yen the previous day, but is still seen as vulnerable ahead of a Spanish bond auction. The euro was broadly unchanged from late New York levels at $1.3131, having aggressively pulled away from a nadir at $1.2995. With risk aversion back in force, market players bought back the yen, driving the dollar down to a seven-week low of 80.29, before it recovered slightly to last stand at 80.42 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were unchanged on Monday as safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt, fed by worries about the euro zone, was offset late in the day by profit-taking on benchmark yields hovering just below 2 percent. Concern over Europe centered around Spain, where Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke through the 6 percent mark for the first time since the beginning of December. Spain has acknowledged that it has probably tipped into its second recession since 2009. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded unchanged in price from Friday to yield 1.99 percent. Yields on Monday dipped to 1.95 percent, marking the lowest in nearly six weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered above the key support level at $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low hit in the previous session, as investors watched the Spanish debt market with growing worries about a new phase of the debt crisis in Europe. Spot gold traded flat at $1,651.66 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after posting two sessions of straight falls. U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,652.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper touched a three-month low under $8,000 a tonne for the second straight day on Monday, pressured by diminishing second-quarter demand prospects linked to slowing economic growth in top consumer China and Europe's festering debt crisis. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper fell $10 to end at $7,980 a tonne, recovering a bit from an earlier plunge to a three-month low of $7,885.25. In New York, the COMEX May contract eked out a 10-cent gain to settle at $3.6280 per lb, after dealing from its own three-month low at $3.5690 to $3.6345. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday after news a major pipeline reversal that will alleviate a large U.S. bottleneck may start ahead of schedule sparked heavy spread trading. In London, Brent crude for June delivery fell $2.53 to settle at $118.68 barrel in average trade volumes, after dropping to a session low of $118.20, the lowest for front-month Brent since Feb. 15. U.S. crude for May delivery which expires on Friday, traded higher, settled up 10 cents at $102.93 a barrel, after rebounding from a low of $101.80 that threatened a dip below the 100-day moving average. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; +91 22 6180 7201; subhadip.sircar@thomsoneuters.com)