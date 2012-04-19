MUMBAI, April 19 -----------------------(07:30 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,348.66 +59.88 NZSX 50 3,519.71 -3.05 DJIA 13,032.75 -82.79 Nikkei 9,607.28 -59.98 NASDAQ 3,031.45 -11.37 FTSE 5,745.29 -21.66 S&P 500 1,385.14 -5.64 Hang Seng 20,842.19 +61.46 SPI 200 Fut 4,355.00 -6.00 CRB Index 299.15 -2.89 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.986 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.137 +0.012 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3124 1.3125 Yen US$ 81.47 81.49 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1641.04 Silver (Lon) 31.610 Gold (NY) 1642.1 Light Crude 102.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM IBM.N and Intel INTC.O gave investors a reason to take profits. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 82.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,032.75 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX shed 5.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 11.37 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,031.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index dipped into negative territory on Wednesday, pulled down by a set of ex-dividend stocks, while fears of another blow-up in the euro zone crisis kept investors nervy ahead of a Spanish debt auction. The FTSE 100 index closed down 21.66 points, or 0.4 percent, after two days of gains, as a number of stocks moved into the ex-dividend period when investors will no longer qualify for the latest payout. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday, giving back some of the previous session's sharp gains on a weak lead from Wall Street, but an easing yen helped soothe jitters ahead of a Spanish bond auction. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,608, retreating slightly after a 2.1 percent rally on Wednesday, the index's best one-day performance in three weeks. The broader Topix eased 0.4 percent to 815.7. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open a touch lower on Thursday after Spain reported a surge in bad loans, keeping investors cautious over the euro zone debt crisis. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.06 percent at 20,767.46. The China Enteprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.11 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Commodity currencies received a shot in the arm on Thursday on hopes China will soon ease policy, while the euro looked set to stay subdued as debt-laden Spain prepares to raise more money in the bond market. The euro stood at $1.3122, having recovered from a dip to $1.3058 overnight. It looked well supported around $1.3000, but could struggle above $1.3200 with the April 12 high of $1.3213 likely to offer some resistance. The modest recovery in the euro saw the dollar index retreat to 79.569 from Wednesday's high of 79.861. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 81.34, taking a breather after rebounding from a seven-week low of 80.29 on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday as the prospect of a longer-term Spanish debt auction made safe-haven U.S. Treasuries a popular investment choice. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR traded 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.98 percent, down slightly from 1.99 percent late Tuesday but within the 1.95-2.05 percent range it has moved in over the past week as mixed economic data vied with developments in the euro zone. The 30-year bond yield US30YT=RR was at 3.13 percent, easing from 3.14 percent late Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Thursday, after posting its fourth straight session of losses as worries about Spain's debt problems weighed on the euro and the appetite for risk, with investors focusing on a key Spanish debt auction later in the day. Spot gold was little changed at $1,641.19 an ounce by 0034 GMT. U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,642.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper steadied above $8,000 per tonne in thin volume on Wednesday on concerns another flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis may spur a greater move to safer-haven assets. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper closed at $8,050 a tonne, unchanged from the previous session. In New York, the COMEX May contract fell 1.60 cents to settle at $3.6310 per lb, after dealing between $3.6120 and $3.6745. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after data showing a fourth straight week of inventory build in the United States. U.S. May crude, which expires on Friday, settled at $102.67, falling $1.53. It skidded to a session low of $102.19, moving toward the 100-day moving average of $101.86. June crude closed at $103.12, down $1.52. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; +91 22 6180 7201; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)