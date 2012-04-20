(UPDATE1)
MUMBAI, April 20
Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as
labor market data showed more signs of weakness while a warning
from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker
discouraged investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.65 points,
or 0.53 percent, to end at 12,964.10. The S&P 500 Index
dropped 8.22 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,376.92. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 23.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to
3,007.56.
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index closed flat on
Thursday, as banks gave up gains after rising yields at a
Spanish debt auction unnerved investors, but Vodafone Group
outperformed on expectations it will make a bid for
Cable & Wireless Worldwide.
The FTSE 100 index closed around flat, or down 0.74
points, at 5744.55, but is still heading for its largest weekly
gain since early February.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday after
a Spanish bond auction failed to extinguish fears of a rerun of
the euro zone debt crisis, compounded by disappointment with
U.S. jobs data.
The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 9,545.40.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower
on Friday, weighed down by weak U.S. jobless data, but poised
for a weekly gain with insurer AIA higher after
reporting its first-quarter results, continuing a strong week
for financials.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent
at 20,933.27. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.4
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- Investors remained wary of the yen on Friday with
the threat of easier monetary policy from the Bank of Japan
still ringing loudly, while disappointing U.S. data and falls in
global stocks kept the heat on commodity currencies.
The dollar stood at 81.69 yen, having hit a 1-1/2 week
high at 81.74. That brought the April 10 peak of 81.87 in focus.
The euro rose as high as 107.35, pulling well away
from Monday's trough around 104.63.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Tepid U.S. economic data boosted U.S. Treasuries
on Thursday as reports on new jobless claims, regional
manufacturing and sales of existing homes argued for
accommodative monetary policy in the months and years to come, a
bullish development for bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 4/32,
their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 1.98 percent Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Friday and was headed for a
weekly decline of 1 percent, weighed down by persistent concerns
about Spain and lackluster U.S. economic data.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,640.89 an
ounce by 0041 GMT, on course for a 1-percent weekly fall.
U.S. gold was little changed at $1,642.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - ondon copper traded slightly above $8,000 a tonne
on Friday, hovering around its previous close, as investors
waited for more decisive trading cues.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.2 percent to $8,036 a tonne by 0123 GMT, after closing just
one dollar lower on Thursday, but is on track to record a 0.6
percent weekly rise.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil held steady on T hursday while U.S.
gasoline futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns
about a supply crunch on the East Coast eased.
In London, Brent crude for June delivery settled at
$118 a barrel, managing to gain 3 cents, after falling to a
session low of $117.68. On Wednesday, it dropped as low as
$116.70, the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent since
Feb. 10.
U.S. May crude, which expires on Friday, settled at
$102.27, down 40 cents. In late trade, it broke below the
100-day moving average of $101.92, then extended the session low
to $101.67, lowest since April 11.
