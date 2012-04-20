(UPDATE1) MUMBAI, April 20 -----------------------(08:17 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,362.73 +14.07 NZSX 50 3,511.54 -13.66 DJIA 12,964.10 -68.65 Nikkei 9,548.14 -40.24 NASDAQ 3,007.56 -23.89 FTSE 5,744.55 -0.74 S&P 500 1,376.92 -8.22 Hang Seng 20,930.07 -64.94 SPI 200 Fut 4,368.00 -4.00 CRB Index 299.30 +0.15 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.961 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 3.117 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3138 1.3140 Yen US$ 81.60 81.62 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1641.56 Silver (Lon) 31.68 Gold (NY) 1642.7 Light Crude 102.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker discouraged investors. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 12,964.10. The S&P 500 Index dropped 8.22 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,376.92. The Nasdaq Composite lost 23.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to 3,007.56. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index closed flat on Thursday, as banks gave up gains after rising yields at a Spanish debt auction unnerved investors, but Vodafone Group outperformed on expectations it will make a bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide. The FTSE 100 index closed around flat, or down 0.74 points, at 5744.55, but is still heading for its largest weekly gain since early February. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday after a Spanish bond auction failed to extinguish fears of a rerun of the euro zone debt crisis, compounded by disappointment with U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 9,545.40.  For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by weak U.S. jobless data, but poised for a weekly gain with insurer AIA higher after reporting its first-quarter results, continuing a strong week for financials. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 20,933.27. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- Investors remained wary of the yen on Friday with the threat of easier monetary policy from the Bank of Japan still ringing loudly, while disappointing U.S. data and falls in global stocks kept the heat on commodity currencies. The dollar stood at 81.69 yen, having hit a 1-1/2 week high at 81.74. That brought the April 10 peak of 81.87 in focus. The euro rose as high as 107.35, pulling well away from Monday's trough around 104.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Tepid U.S. economic data boosted U.S. Treasuries on Thursday as reports on new jobless claims, regional manufacturing and sales of existing homes argued for accommodative monetary policy in the months and years to come, a bullish development for bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 4/32, their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 1.98 percent Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Friday and was headed for a weekly decline of 1 percent, weighed down by persistent concerns about Spain and lackluster U.S. economic data. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,640.89 an ounce by 0041 GMT, on course for a 1-percent weekly fall. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,642. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - ondon copper traded slightly above $8,000 a tonne on Friday, hovering around its previous close, as investors waited for more decisive trading cues. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent to $8,036 a tonne by 0123 GMT, after closing just one dollar lower on Thursday, but is on track to record a 0.6 percent weekly rise. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil held steady on T hursday while U.S. gasoline futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a supply crunch on the East Coast eased. In London, Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118 a barrel, managing to gain 3 cents, after falling to a session low of $117.68. On Wednesday, it dropped as low as $116.70, the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent since Feb. 10. U.S. May crude, which expires on Friday, settled at $102.27, down 40 cents. In late trade, it broke below the 100-day moving average of $101.92, then extended the session low to $101.67, lowest since April 11. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; +91 22 61807201; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)