-----------------------(08:30 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,366.50 +3.77 NZSX 50 3517.62 +1.38 DJIA 13,029.26 +65.16 Nikkei 9533.48 -27.88 NASDAQ 3,000.45 -7.11 FTSE 5,772.15 +27.60 S&P 500 1,378.53 +1.61 Hang Seng 20909.94 -100.70 SPI 200 Fut 4,375.00 +7.00 CRB Index 301.20 +1.90 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.965 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.125 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3187 1.3190 Yen US$ 81.31 81.33 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1642.26 Silver (Lon) 31.60 Gold (NY) 1643.2 Light Crude 103.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.16 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,029.26. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,378.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,000.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index closed on Friday with its biggest weekly gain since February, led by banks and miners, as markets looked to a weekend meeting of the IMF which aims to bolster its war-chest to ease pressure on debt-ridden euro zone economies. The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.5 percent, rising 2 percent on the week, recovering early losses. Banks were among the best performers on the day, reflecting a wider rebound in European lenders, which jumped 2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average steadied on Monday, giving up earlier gains as a report that the Bank of Japan would extend the maturity of bonds it purchased prompted investors to sell index futures and buy five-year Japanese government bonds. The Nikkei was flat at 9,562.80 after trading as high as 9,643.27 earlier in the session as a pledge to raise the size of the International Monetary Fund's debt crisis rescue fund lifted sentiment For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, pulled down by China plays ahead the release of a preliminary survey of China's April manufacturing activity that should offer fresh clues on a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.19 percent at 20,970.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent at 11,017.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY-The euro retreated from two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, pausing after its best weekly performance since February, while sterling clung on to its newfound market-darling-status in the wake of upbeat UK retail sales data. The single currency stood at $1.3201, down from Friday's peak of $1.3225. But this decline came after a near 1 percent rally last week, its best since late February. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Friday as traders took a break from a recent rally and looked ahead to weekend gatherings of policymakers, the French presidential election and a Federal Reserve meeting next week. Benchmark 10-year notes traded unchanged in price to yield 1.97 percent, down two basis points on the week. Benchmark yields dropped below 2 percent last week for the first time in nearly a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold hovered near $1,640 an ounce on Monday, after dropping 1 percent in the previous week, as investors waited for data on China's manufacturing activities which may help set the tone for financial markets. Spot gold was little changed at $1,641.40 an ounce by 0023 GMT. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,642.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper futures retreated on Monday after climbing nearly 2 percent in theprevious session as investors opted for caution ahead of key manufacturing data on top copper consumer China. The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was nearly flat at 57,790 yuan ($9,200) a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE-Brent held steady under $119 a barrel on Monday, supported by the impact of sanctions on Iranian supply, while investors await key manufacturing data out of China for clues on the health of the world's No. 2 oil consumer. Brent crude slipped 2 cents to $118.74 a barrel by 0151 GMT, while U.S. crude was 12 cents lower at $103.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; +91 22 61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)