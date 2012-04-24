--------------------------(0855 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,352.43 -14.07 NZSX 50 3,513.3 -0.170 DJIA 12,927.17 -102.09 Nikkei 9,506.82 -35.35 NASDAQ 2,970.45 -30.00 FTSE 5,665.57 -106.58 S&P 500 1,366.94 -11.59 Hang Seng 20,663.93 +40.92 SPI 200 Fut 4,333.00 -25.00 CRB Index 300.40 -0.80 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.924 -0.016 US 30 YR Bond 3.075 -0.014 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3147 1.3148 Yen US$ 80.89 80.92 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1636.56 Silver (Lon) 30.80 Gold (NY) 1637.5 Light Crude 103.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.09 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,927.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.59 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,366.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.00 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,970.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares surrendered almost all of last week's gains on Monday, led lower by commodity stocks and banks, as political uncertainty and disappointing economic data revived investor concerns over the euro zone debt situation. The FTSE 100 index closed 106.58 points, or 1.9 percent, lower at 5,665.57, its lowest close since April 13, having ended up 0.5 percent on Friday to record a 2.1-percent advance on the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Monday after financial leaders' pledge to raise the size of the IMF's firewall failed to ignite risk appetite, and as investors grew cautious ahead of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this week. Financials came under pressure, sending the Nikkei down 0.7 percent to 9,474.78, though it held above the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from November to March, near 9,445. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG -Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in China Mobile Ltd, with bourse turnover likely to stay muted as investors await corporate earnings and data throughout this week. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.09 percent at 20,606.17. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.05 percent at 10,816.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the Netherlands. The euro last stood at $1.3155, having fallen as low as $1.3104 in New York and erasing all of Friday's 0.7 percent gain. But that still left it smack bang in the middle of a well-defined trading range of roughly $1.3000/$1.3300 seen for much of this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices climbed on Monday and benchmark yields flirted with two-month lows as political uncertainty in Europe drove worries about the region's ability to manage its debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 7/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent, down about 3 basis points from late on Friday. Earlier the yield had touched 1.91 percent, the lowest level since Feb. 28, according to Tradeweb, but rose after encountering chart resistance, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE-Gold traded steady on Tuesday, as traders were cautious amid a political turmoil in the Netherlands and sluggish data that heightened worries about the euro zone debt crisis and sank bullion to a 2-1/2-week low in the previous session. Spot gold was little changed at $1,636.31 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after falling to $1,619.99 on Monday - its lowest since April 4. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI-London copper rose as arbitrage traders took advantage of a price fall in the previous session that helped narrow its premium over Shanghai copper. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $8,060.50 a tonne by 0132 GMT, after falling 1.8 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude was steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as fears over the health of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered worries over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential supply disruptions from Iran. Brent crude rose 16 cents to $118.87 a barrel by 0207 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 14 cents at $103.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; +91 22 61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)