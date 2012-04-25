-----------------------(08:45 a.m )-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,360.45 +8.02 NZSX 50 3,519.9 +6.40
DJIA 13,001.56 +74.39 Nikkei 9,546.69 +78.65
NASDAQ 2,961.60 -8.85 FTSE 5709.49 +43.92
S&P 500 1,371.97 +5.03 Hang Seng 20703.93 +23.59
SPI 200 Fut 4,388.00 +36.00 CRB Index 301.20 +1.90
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.967 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.119 -0.009
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3198 1.3202 Yen US$ 81.47 81.53
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1642.05 Silver (Lon) 30.790
Gold (NY) 1643.20 Light Crude 103.74
Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after
strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like
3M Co, but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the
Nasdaq down.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.39 points,
or 0.58 percent, to close at 13,001.56. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index rose 5.03 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,371.97.
But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.85 points, or
0.30 percent, to 2,961.60.
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip shares rose on Tuesday,
rebounding from a Europe-wide rout the previous day and helped
by better-than-expected U.S. housing data which boosted global
risk appetite.
The UK index closed up 0.8 percent, or 43.92 points higher,
at 5,709.49.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.9 percent on
Wednesday after strong results from U.S. firms including Apple
Inc, though market players remained cautious ahead of
key central bank meetings this week.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 80.96 points at 9,548.54
after four consecutive sessions of losses, shifting towards its
13-week moving average around 9,629.
HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains, but turnover is likely to
stay low with investors eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's
economic assessment at the conclusion of its two-day meeting
later in the day.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3
percent at 20,677.2. The China Enterprises Index of the
top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 0.1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO-The euro held most of its gains on Wednesday and came
close to a three-week high against the dollar after Dutch debt
attracted decent demand despite the collapse of the country's
government and as strong earnings from Apple bolstered Asian
shares.
The euro, further boosted versus the greenback after data
suggested U.S. home prices may be stabilising, edged near levels
not seen in the last three weeks, last fetching $1.3203.
Immediate resistance is at last week's high of 1.3225.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK- U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as
solid demand for new Spanish and Dutch debt soothed some
contagion worries from Europe, but mixed U.S. data reinforced
concerns economic growth is sputtering after a solid first
quarter.
The 30-year bond was down 19/32 in price to
yield 3.12 percent, up 3 basis points on the day.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE-Gold was steady around $1,642 an ounce on
Wednesday, underpinned by stronger equities,but investors were
also looking for hints of another round of quantitative easing
when the U.S. Federal Reserve ends of its two-day meeting.
The Fed will release a statement outlining its views on
policy and the economy at around 1630 GMT, when it is expected
to reiterate its intent to keep benchmark U.S. interest rates
near zero through 2014, which could boost gold's safe-haven
appeal.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE -London copper fell half a percent on Wednesday,
reversing gains from the previous session as decent European
government bond sales boosted risk appetite, as investors
cautiously await the outcome of a U.S. central bank policy
meeting.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
more than half a percent to $8,105 per tonne by 0108 GMT, after
rising more than 1 percent in the previous session.
The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was little changed at 57,570 yuan per tonne.
OIL
SINGAPORE -Brent crude stayed above $118 a barrel on
Wednesday as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of a
policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with some investors
hoping to hear hints of further monetary easing.
Brent crude rose 13 cents to $118.29 a barrel by
0218 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 15 cents at $103.70.
