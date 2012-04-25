-----------------------(08:45 a.m )----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,360.45 +8.02 NZSX 50 3,519.9 +6.40 DJIA 13,001.56 +74.39 Nikkei 9,546.69 +78.65 NASDAQ 2,961.60 -8.85 FTSE 5709.49 +43.92 S&P 500 1,371.97 +5.03 Hang Seng 20703.93 +23.59 SPI 200 Fut 4,388.00 +36.00 CRB Index 301.20 +1.90 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.967 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.119 -0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3198 1.3202 Yen US$ 81.47 81.53 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1642.05 Silver (Lon) 30.790 Gold (NY) 1643.20 Light Crude 103.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co, but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.39 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 13,001.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.03 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,371.97. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.85 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,961.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip shares rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a Europe-wide rout the previous day and helped by better-than-expected U.S. housing data which boosted global risk appetite. The UK index closed up 0.8 percent, or 43.92 points higher, at 5,709.49. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.9 percent on Wednesday after strong results from U.S. firms including Apple Inc, though market players remained cautious ahead of key central bank meetings this week. The benchmark Nikkei was up 80.96 points at 9,548.54 after four consecutive sessions of losses, shifting towards its 13-week moving average around 9,629. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains, but turnover is likely to stay low with investors eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic assessment at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later in the day. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 20,677.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO-The euro held most of its gains on Wednesday and came close to a three-week high against the dollar after Dutch debt attracted decent demand despite the collapse of the country's government and as strong earnings from Apple bolstered Asian shares. The euro, further boosted versus the greenback after data suggested U.S. home prices may be stabilising, edged near levels not seen in the last three weeks, last fetching $1.3203. Immediate resistance is at last week's high of 1.3225. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK- U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as solid demand for new Spanish and Dutch debt soothed some contagion worries from Europe, but mixed U.S. data reinforced concerns economic growth is sputtering after a solid first quarter. The 30-year bond was down 19/32 in price to yield 3.12 percent, up 3 basis points on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE-Gold was steady around $1,642 an ounce on Wednesday, underpinned by stronger equities,but investors were also looking for hints of another round of quantitative easing when the U.S. Federal Reserve ends of its two-day meeting. The Fed will release a statement outlining its views on policy and the economy at around 1630 GMT, when it is expected to reiterate its intent to keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014, which could boost gold's safe-haven appeal. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE -London copper fell half a percent on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session as decent European government bond sales boosted risk appetite, as investors cautiously await the outcome of a U.S. central bank policy meeting. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell more than half a percent to $8,105 per tonne by 0108 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 57,570 yuan per tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE -Brent crude stayed above $118 a barrel on Wednesday as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with some investors hoping to hear hints of further monetary easing. Brent crude rose 13 cents to $118.29 a barrel by 0218 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 15 cents at $103.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)