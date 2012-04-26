MUMBAI, April 26 --------------------(8:46 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,360.45 +8.02 NZSX 50 3,513.34 -6.73 DJIA 13,090.72 +89.16 Nikkei 9571.6 +10.56 NASDAQ 3,029.63 +68.03 FTSE 5,718.89 +9.40 S&P 500 1,390.69 +18.72 Hang Seng 20,761.94 +120.82 SPI 200 Fut 4,405.00 +17.00 CRB Index 302.10 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.9893 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.1541 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.322 1.323 Yen US$ 81.13 81.19 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1646.09 Silver (Lon) 30.71 Gold (NY) 1647.2 Light Crude 104.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 89.16 points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,090.72 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 18.72 points, or 1.36 percent, to 1,390.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC jumped 68.03 points, or 2.30 percent, to 3,029.63, and scored its best daily percentage gain since Dec. 20.

LONDON - The UK's blue-chip index closed up on Wednesday, shrugging off weak UK GDP figures showing Britain slipped back into recession and disappointing first-quarter results from drugmaker Glaxosmithkline, as investors awaited results from a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Early gains on the FTSE 100 index were led by a rise on Wall Street, which opened up almost 1 percent as better-than-expected results from Apple boosted equity markets.

The index closed marginally higher, up 0.16 percent or 9.4 points at 5,718.89.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday, but pared earlier gains as investors held back from taking major positions ahead of the closely watched Bank of Japan meeting and a slew of domestic corporate results.

By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei added 10.56 points to 9,571.57 with strategists citing support at its 75-day moving average around 9,437.

HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Thursday, with riskier sectors bolstered by U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmation of its pro-growth policy and Chinese financials strong ahead of a slew of quarterly earnings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 20,753.2. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY- The U.S. dollar floundered at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, having fallen prey to the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on policy.

On the other hand, the New Zealand dollar showed remarkable resilience even after the country's central bank warned it could consider cutting interest rates if it remained so strong.

The dollar index was last at 79.020, having fallen as low as 78.995 after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond buying if the economy needed it.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries ended lower on Wednesday, though intermediate dated-debt turned slightly positive, after the Federal Reserve showed no sign it was in hurry to embark on a third bout of bond purchases to stimulate the U.S. economy, even as unemployment remains high.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 4/32 in price, yielding 1.99 percent, after earlier trading as high as 2.04 percent. They ended Tuesday at 1.97 percent.

Five-year notes US5YT=RR increased 1/32 in price to yield 0.84 percent, unchanged on the day.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR fell 14/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, up from 3.13 percent at Tuesday's close.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold edged down on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates offered few surprises, but gains in equities and expectations the central bank could do more if necessary to lift the economy helped limit losses.

The Fed has previously engaged in two rounds of asset purchases totalling $2.3 trillion, known as quantitative easing, to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy, while helping gold's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold eased 92 cents to $1,643.06 an ounce by 0022 GMT after falling as low as $1,623.90 on Wednesday in a knee-jerk sell-off after the Fed disappointed investors who had hoped for another round of asset purchases.

U.S. gold for June added $1.50 to $1,643.80 an ounce.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE- London copper edged lower on Thursday, paring some gains from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook sent prices to a two-week high, while Shanghai opened firmer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $8,179.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up half a percent to 57,850 yuan ($9,200) a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE- Brent crude slipped below $119 a barrel on Thursday, as easing concerns of a disruption in Iranian oil exports and high U.S. crude stocks dampened optimism over a recovery in the U.S economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would support growth at the world's top oil consumer if necessary as it left the door open for another round of monetary easing, raising hopes of higher energy demand.

Brent crude fell 16 cents to $118.96 a barrel by 0212 GMT after settling up 55 cents to $119.12 on Wednesday.

U.S. crude dipped 12 cents to $104.00. The benchmark settled at $104.12, up 57 cents.

- - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; +91 22 61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com) (compiled by Manoj Dharra)