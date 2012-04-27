MUMBAI, April 27 ---------------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,375.20 +14.45 NZSX 50 3,535.23 +14.409 DJIA 13,204.62 +113.90 Nikkei 9,551.12 -10.71 NASDAQ 3,050.61 +20.98 FTSE 5,748.72 +29.83 S&P 500 1,399.98 +9.29 Hang Seng 20,876.37 +66.40 SPI 200 Fut 4,400.00 +19.00 CRB Index 303.30 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.914 -0.033 US 30 YR Bond 3.0966 -0.028 Currencies EUR US$ 1.320 1.3204 Yen US$ 80.91 80.93 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1655.33 Silver (Lon) 31.03 Gold (NY) 1656.7 Light Crude 104.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Lockheed Martin, overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113.90 points, or 0.87 percent, to close at 13,204.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.29 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish at 1,399.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 20.98 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 3,050.61. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares pushed higher on Thursday, notching up a third session of gains as investors digested a big bag of blue chip results, with advances in oil majors outweighing a heavy fall in drugs firm AstraZeneca. The FTSE 100 index closed up 29.83 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,748.72 after a choppy session, continuing its recovery following big falls on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei inched down on Friday after Spain suffered with a two-notch credit rating cut, but investor attention was fixed firmly on the Bank of Japan to see if it announces fresh easing measures later in line with market forecasts. The Nikkei share average dipped to 9,551.12, just above its 13-week moving average of 9,542.93, while the broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 808.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, helped by Chinese financial and energy majors, but were poised for their first weekly loss in four in turnover that has remained consistently thin all week. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.51 percent at 0,916.08. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.83 percent at 11,001.86. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/TOKYO- The euro was bruised on Friday after Standard & Poor's hit Spain with a two-notch credit rating downgrade, while the yen could go either way depending on the scale of easing delivered by the Bank of Japan later. The euro briefly skidded to $1.31766 from $1.3236 late in New York, before recovering much of those losses to stand at $1.3205, helped by buying against the yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK-U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday after disappointing data on jobless claimsfueled worries about slowing U.S. economic growth, which would hold down inflation and keep alive the chances of more bond purchases from the Federal Reserve. Weaker-than-expected European economic figures stoked fears that region is entering a recession and compounded safe-haven bids for U.S. government debt, analysts and traders said. On slightly above-average volume, benchmark 10-year notes last traded up 11/32 in price for a yield of 1.95 percent, down 4 basis points on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold struggled to make headway on Friday as the euro came under pressure after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating, while investors waited for a monetary policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the day for further trading cues. Spot gold was little changed at $1,656.65 an ounce by 0036 GMT, on course for a 0.9-percent weekly gain. It hit a two-week high of $1,660.60 in the previous session. U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,657.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper futures dropped half a percent on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak after Spain's credit rating downgrade renewed worries about the debt-laden euro zone, trimming appetite for riskier assets. Copper is heading for its second monthly loss as a shaky global economy, including slower growth in top copper user China, weighed on prices that have fallen more than 5 percent from this year's highs. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped $40 to $8,282 a tonne by 0233 GMT, after rising to a two-week high of $8,341 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent crude dropped on Friday to trade just above $119 a barrel on renewed fears about the state of the debt-ravaged euro zone economies following a downgrade of Spain's credit rating. But gains in the previous sessions, spurred by optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve would do what it needs to do ensure recovery in the world's top economy is on course, have put Brent on track for a rise this week after dropping in the last two. Brent crude fell 39 cents to $119.53 a barrel by 0144 GMT, after rising in the past two sessions. The benchmark oil contract is up 0.7 percent so far this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; +91 22 61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)