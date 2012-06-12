----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,062 -45.0 NZSX 50 3,43.67 -23.57 DJIA 12,411.23 -142.97 Nikkei 8,514.76 -110.14 NASDAQ 2,809.73 -48.69 FTSE 5,432.37 -2.71 S&P 500 1,308.93 -16.73 Hang Seng 18,780.29 -171.12 SPI 200 Fut 4,065.00 -42.00 CRB Index 270.75 -2.13 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.596 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.718 +0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2485 1.2488 Yen US$ 79.32 79.35 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1592.59 Silver (Lon) 28.56 Gold (NY) 1594.1 Light Crude 81.83 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and the slowdown in the global economy. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to 12,412.29. The S&P 500 Index dropped 16.66 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,309.00. The Nasdaq Composite lost 48.69 points, or 1.70 percent, to 2,809.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares saw earlier sharp gains evaporate on Monday, ending the session lower, as euphoria engendered by a Spanish bank rescue package gave way to concerns over its long-term efficacy, as investors eyed the next hazards in the crisis. The FTSE 100 index ended the session down 2.71 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,432.37, having earlier jumped to a session peak of 5,536.27 after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Madrid up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) following months of nervousness in financial markets. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after a brief rally that greeted news of a Spanish bank bailout sputtered out overnight, as the deal failed to overcome nervousness about the future of the euro zone. The Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 8,483.43, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.6 percent to 718.22. The Nikkei rose 2 percent on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to loan Spain $125 billion to recapitalise its troubled banks, but the relief was outweighed on U.S. markets by caution ahead of a Greek election on Sunday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as a pullback in global markets on worries about the euro zone trumps the better-than-expected new loans data for May from Chinese banks. The Hang Seng index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 18,719.89 while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 1.4 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro was on the defensive on Tuesday as worries over Spain's hurried bank bailout were compounded by jitters about upcoming elections that may determine Greece's future in the euro. Initial euphoria over Spain's weekend deal quickly evaporated as investors feared the bailout-related payments could rank ahead of regular government debt in the queue for repayment, adding to its high borrowing costs. These jitters saw the euro coming off its Monday high at $1.2672 to last stand at $1.2470, still some distance away from the two-year low at $1.2288 hit earlier in the month. For a full report, double click on - - - - NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Monday as investors fled risky assets for safe-haven debt, doubting that an agreement to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain to recapitalize its banks would be enough to stave off a worsening of the region's crisis. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 11/32 in price, yielding 1.60 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield is about 16 basis points above its historic low set on June 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Tuesday for the first time in two sessions but losses were limited because investors, who now doubt the effectiveness of the euro zone's bailout plan for Spain's banks, still believed in gold's safe-haven status. Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,589.89 an ounce by 0032 GMT.U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery also inched down 0.3 percent, to $1,591.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper slipped 0.9 percent on Tuesday, giving up almost half its gains in the previous session, as relief over EU's bailout of Spain's banks turned into worries about how the funds will affect its borrowing costs. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $7,352 a tonne by 0111 GMT after rising 1.7 percent on Monday, although it remains on track to post a 0.8 percent gain this week. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 53,700 yuan ($8,400) a tonne, after rising 2.5 percent the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on Tuesday, slipping below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening growth in oil demand. Optimism over a bailout for Spain's troubled banks faded on concerns about the impact the package will have on public debt, while uncertainty surrounding elections in Greece compounded worries the financial crisis in Europe will deepen. Most assets, from Asian shares to the euro, reversed gains. Brent slipped as low as $96.62 a barrel, close to the low for the year of $95.63, struck on June 4. It was trading 84 cents lower at $97.16 by 0057 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Complied by Manoj Dharra)