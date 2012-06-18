-----------------------(08:25 / 0255 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,078.0 +25.0 NZSX 50 3,450.72 +3.65 DJIA 12,767.17 +115.26 Nikkei 8,720.27 +150.95 NASDAQ 2,872.80 +36.47 FTSE 5,478.81 +11.76 S&P 500 1,342.84 +13.74 Hang Seng 19,513.78 +282.45 SPI 200 Fut 4,078.00 +25.00 CRB Index 272.23 +0.18 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.626 +0.041 US 30 YR Bond 2.7349 +0.041 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.2685 1.2688 Yen US$ 79.24 79.27 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1622.49 Silver (Lon) 28.57 Gold (NY) 1623.7 Light Crude 84.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to close a second straight week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece triggers market turmoil. On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 115.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 12,767.17 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 13.74 points, or 1.03 percent, to 1,342.84. The Nasdaq Composite rose 36.47 points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 2,872.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed a touch higher on Friday as expectations of global monetary stimulus mitigated tensions surrounding Greece's elections, which were set to decide of the country's euro zone survival and steer financial markets. The FTSE 100 index ended 11.76 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 5,478.81 points, off an intra day high peak of 5,522.87, having traded more than twice its 90-day volume average thanks to activity related to futures and options expiries. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-month high in early trade on Monday after pro-bailout parties won a majority in the Greek election, averting the possibility of the country's imminent and tumultuous exit from the euro zone. The Nikkei put on 2.1 percent to 8,748.84, its highest since May 22, while the broader Topix climbed 2 percent to 741.07. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Monday, helped by a 1.2 percent gain for HSBC after pro-bailout parties won a slim majority in Greece's election, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.8 percent at 19,578.1. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 1.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Greek election projections showed parties committed to staying in the single currency were on course to secure a slim parliamentary majority. The euro rose to $1.2747 in early trade, from around $1.2655 late in New York on Friday. Volumes were light with traders cautious on how the result would pan out. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices gained on Friday on investor fears that Greece could fail to form a government after Sunday elections, while weak U.S. economic data was also seen increasing pressure on the Federal Reserve to launch new bond purchases. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 17/32 in price to 101-21/32 with a yield of 1.59 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds gained a point in price to yield 2.69 percent, down from 2.74 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Friday for a sixth consecutive session as investors bet on additional stimulus by central banks and hedged against economic uncertainty ahead of key Greek elections on Sunday. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,626.61 an ounce by 1905 GMT. The last time bullion posted a six-day winning streak was in August. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Friday, posting its first weekly gain in the past seven, boosted by assurances that the world's central banks stand ready to stabilize markets if Greek election results this weekend cause any financial upheaval. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $90.50 to finish at $7,510.50 a tonne. For the week, the red metal is up nearly 3 percent. In New York, the COMEX July contract firmed 2.90 cents to settle at $3.3835 per lb, after dealing between $3.3575 and $3.4090. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices edged up on Friday, in thin and choppy trade, supported by hopes Greece's upcoming election will not result in an exit from the euro zone, while weak U.S. economic data limited gains. Brent August crude rose 44 cents to settle at $97.61 a barrel, having swung from $96.97 to 98.10. U.S. July crude edged up 12 cents to settle at $84.03 a barrel, ending with a weekly loss of 7 cents. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)