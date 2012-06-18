-----------------------(08:25 / 0255 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,078.0 +25.0 NZSX 50 3,450.72 +3.65
DJIA 12,767.17 +115.26 Nikkei 8,720.27 +150.95
NASDAQ 2,872.80 +36.47 FTSE 5,478.81 +11.76
S&P 500 1,342.84 +13.74 Hang Seng 19,513.78 +282.45
SPI 200 Fut 4,078.00 +25.00 CRB Index 272.23 +0.18
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.626 +0.041 US 30 YR Bond 2.7349 +0.041
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.2685 1.2688 Yen US$ 79.24 79.27
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1622.49 Silver (Lon) 28.57
Gold (NY) 1623.7 Light Crude 84.87
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to close a second
straight week of gains on hopes of collective action from global
central banks if Sunday's election in Greece triggers market
turmoil.
On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained
115.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 12,767.17 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 13.74 points, or 1.03
percent, to 1,342.84. The Nasdaq Composite rose 36.47
points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 2,872.80.
LONDON - Britain's top share index closed a touch higher on
Friday as expectations of global monetary stimulus mitigated
tensions surrounding Greece's elections, which were set to
decide of the country's euro zone survival and steer financial
markets.
The FTSE 100 index ended 11.76 points higher, or 0.2
percent, at 5,478.81 points, off an intra day high peak of
5,522.87, having traded more than twice its 90-day volume
average thanks to activity related to futures and options
expiries.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-month
high in early trade on Monday after pro-bailout parties won a
majority in the Greek election, averting the possibility of the
country's imminent and tumultuous exit from the euro zone.
The Nikkei put on 2.1 percent to 8,748.84, its highest since
May 22, while the broader Topix climbed 2 percent to
741.07.
HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Monday,
helped by a 1.2 percent gain for HSBC after
pro-bailout parties won a slim majority in Greece's election, a
result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the
euro together.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.8 percent at
19,578.1. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 1.9 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro hit a one-month high against the U.S.
dollar on Monday after Greek election projections showed parties
committed to staying in the single currency were on course to
secure a slim parliamentary majority.
The euro rose to $1.2747 in early trade, from around
$1.2655 late in New York on Friday. Volumes were light with
traders cautious on how the result would pan out.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices gained on Friday on
investor fears that Greece could fail to form a government after
Sunday elections, while weak U.S. economic data was also seen
increasing pressure on the Federal Reserve to launch new bond
purchases.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 17/32 in
price to 101-21/32 with a yield of 1.59 percent, down 5 basis
points from late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds
gained a point in price to yield 2.69 percent, down from 2.74
percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose on Friday for a sixth consecutive
session as investors bet on additional stimulus by central banks
and hedged against economic uncertainty ahead of key Greek
elections on Sunday.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,626.61 an ounce by
1905 GMT. The last time bullion posted a six-day winning streak
was in August.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose on Friday, posting its first weekly
gain in the past seven, boosted by assurances that the world's
central banks stand ready to stabilize markets if Greek election
results this weekend cause any financial upheaval.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose
$90.50 to finish at $7,510.50 a tonne.
For the week, the red metal is up nearly 3 percent.
In New York, the COMEX July contract firmed 2.90
cents to settle at $3.3835 per lb, after dealing between $3.3575
and $3.4090.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices edged up on Friday, in thin and choppy
trade, supported by hopes Greece's upcoming election will not
result in an exit from the euro zone, while weak U.S. economic
data limited gains.
Brent August crude rose 44 cents to settle at $97.61
a barrel, having swung from $96.97 to 98.10. U.S. July crude
edged up 12 cents to settle at $84.03 a barrel, ending
with a weekly loss of 7 cents.
