Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,349.00 -34.71 NZSX 50 3,622.59 -40.75
DJIA 13,157.97 +100.51 Nikkei 9,070.76 -107.36
NASDAQ 3,069.79 +16.39 FTSE 5,776.60 +0.00
S&P 500 1,411.13 +9.05 Hang Seng 19,880.03 -252.21
SPI 200 Fut 4,357.00 +25.00 CRB Index 306.04 -1.20
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.182 -0.013 US 10 YR Bond 1.687 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.707 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.800 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0423 1.0414 NZD US$ 0.8108 0.8119
EUR US$ 1.2511 1.2548 Yen US$ 78.69 78.59
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1667.00 Silver (Lon) 30.370
Gold (NY) 1669.85 Light Crude 96.15
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday on news the
European Central Bank is considering setting targets in a new
bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone borrowing
costs and on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.51 points,
or 0.77 percent, to end at 13,157.97. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 9.05 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,411.13.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.39 points, or 0.54
percent, to close at 3,069.79.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index recovered in late
trading on Friday to end flat after sources said the European
Central Bank was considering setting yield band targets under a
proposed bond buying programme, while bid rumours helped Marks &
Spencer.
The FTSE 100 index ended flat at 5,776.60 points
after falling to a low of 5,739.41.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.2 percent on Friday,
retreating from Thursday's three-month closing high as investors
locked in gains as expectations for quick stimulus measures from
the U.S. Federal Reserve began to dim.
The Nikkei closed down 107.36 points at 9,070.76,
breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,141.74 and its
26-week moving average at 9,146.18. T h e benchmark was down 1
percent this week, ending a two-week winning run.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open mixed on
Monday as hopes for more monetary stimulus in the United States
and Europe were tempered by growth concerns in China.
Australia's share price index futures gained 25
points to 4,357, an 8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close of 4,348.99 on Friday.
Reporting season continues with Billabong and Toll
Holdings to release results on Friday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro dropped against the dollar for the first
time in five sessions on Friday, retreating from a seven-week
high hit the previous day as questions about how policymakers
plan to contain the debt crisis had investors curbing recent
enthusiasm for the currency.
The euro last traded at $1.2518, down 0.3 percent and
below Thursday's peak of $1.2589, its highest since early July.
Despite Friday's losses, it has gained 1.5 percent this week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - This week's U.S. Treasuries market rally paused
on Friday after a report on a possible new plan to stem Europe's
debt crisis offset bets the Federal Reserve will soon embark on
more monetary stimulus.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday
traded 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.68 percent, up slightly
from 1.67 percent late Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices ended flat on Friday as the market
took a breather after surging to a four-month high on Thursday
on fresh hopes for a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus.
Spot gold was down 3 cents at $1,670.01 an ounce by
2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT). It hit $1,674.80 on Thursday, its
highest price since April.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Friday, largely tracking a volatile
euro versus the dollar, but cut its losses later in the day on
hopes that European policymakers were perhaps gaining an upper
hand in containing the region's long-standing debt problem.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
fell $44.50 to end at $7,640 a tonne, backing away from
the previous session's one-month high of $7,720.50.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday after a report that the
International Energy Agency is likely to tap strategic oil
reserves as soon as September, dropping its resistance to a
U.S.-led plan.
Brent October crude fell $1.42 to settle at $113.95
a barrel, having dropped to $113 after reaching $115.28. Brent
fell 12 cents on the week, snapping a string of three straight
weekly gains.
