-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,599.20 -265.86 Nikkei 13,135.50 -140.16 NASDAQ 3,216.49 -78.46 FTSE 6,343.60 -40.79 S&P 500 1,552.36 -36.49 Hang Seng 21,584.77 -187.90 SPI 200 Fut 4,910.00 -55.00 CRB Index 280.93 -6.28 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.696 +0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.874 +0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3042 1.3043 Yen US$ 97.04 97.08 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1352.76 Silver (Lon) 22.64 Gold (NY) 1352.4 Light Crude 86.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks posted their worst day since Nov. 7 on Monday as big declines in the price of gold, oil and other commodities fed a broad selloff in equities. The Dow Jones industrial average sank 265.86 points, or 1.79 percent, to close at 14,599.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 36.49 points, or 2.30 percent, to 1,552.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 78.46 points, or 2.38 percent, to end at 3,216.49. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Commodity related stocks led Britain's top share index lower on Monday following disappointing data from China, the world's largest consumer of metals, and a continued sell-off of gold and silver. The falls in materials and energy accounted for the entirety of the fall on the FTSE 100, which closed down 40.79 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,343.60 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average sagged 1.5 percent on Tuesday, although it managed to hold above the 13,000-mark, as concerns over stumbling global growth pushed U.S. stocks to their worst day in five months. The Nikkei was down 200.22 points at 13,075.44 after earlier hitting a low of 13,004.46 to a one-week low. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open trading at their lowest in almost five months on Tuesday, with China's largest gold miner Zijin Mining among the main losers among commodities-related counters with a 4.3 percent slide. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.9 percent at 21,571.6, its lowest intra-day level since Nov. 22. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The yen hit two-week highs while commodity currencies tumbled on Tuesday after disappointing Chinese data, a rout in commodity prices led by gold, and explosions in Boston sapped risk sentiment. Selling in the yen also lost momentum this week after the United States said late last week in its currency report it would watch Japan's policies to ensure Tokyo was not devaluing the yen to gain competitive advantage for exports. The dollar fell as low as 95.67 yen, its lowest since April 4, following reports of explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday on disappointing economic data from the United States and China, extending gains after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon fuelled a bid for safety. The benchmark 10-year note rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.692 percent from 1.721 percent late Friday. The 30-year bond last traded up 31/32 in price to yield 2.871 percent from 2.918 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold plunged to a more than two-year low on Tuesday, extending a brutal sell-off that is likely to persist amid fears over central bank sales and global growth, while investors frustrated by the metal's lacklustre performance dumped their holdings. Cash gold dropped to as low as $1,321.35 an ounce and stood at $1,332.15 by 0144 GMT, down $20.60. The metal is now nearly $600 below a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce hit in September 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper fell to an 18-month trough on Tuesday, tracking losses in benchmark London Metal Exchange copper overnight after slowing Chinese growth and poor U.S. retail sales cast a pall over the global economic recovery. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to 51,920 yuan ($8,400) a tonne, its lowest since October 2011, before paring losses to trade at 52,290 yuan down 2.3 percent from Monday's close For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - Brent crude sank below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months on Tuesday amid a wider commodities rout, with investors making a beeline for the exits after recent weak data from China and the United States fuelled worries about demand. Brent crude for June delivery dropped $2.31 to $98.32 per barrel by 0111 GMT, after falling to as low as $98.28 -- the lowest since July 2012. U.S. crude for May delivery was down $2.17 at $86.54 a barrel, after falling to as low as $86.36, the weakest since December 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)