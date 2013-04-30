-----------------------(08:38 / 2038 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,191.22 +65.41 NZSX 50 4,614.37 +33.41
DJIA 14,839.80 +21.05 Nikkei 13,860.86
-23.27
NASDAQ 3,328.79 +21.77 FTSE 6,430.12 -27.90
S&P 500 1,597.57 +3.96 Hang Seng 22,737.01 +156.24
SPI 200 Fut 5,175.00 +7.00 TRJCRB Index 288.13 -1.31
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.112 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.673 +0.007
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.198 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.879 +0.004
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0370 1.0357 NZD US$ 0.8567 0.8562
EUR US$ 1.3171 1.3079 Yen US$ 97.43 97.78
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1469.00 Silver (Lon) 24.420
Gold (NY) 1475.79 Light Crude 93.01
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a
rally in Apple and encouraging economic data.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 21.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to end
unofficially at 14,839.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 3.96 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index
climbed 21.77 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at
3,328.79.
All three indexes ended with gains for the month.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Tuesday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. data hit growth-sensitive stocks,
managing nevertheless to score its longest run of monthly gains.
The FTSE 100 ended 27.9 points, or 0.4 percent, down
at 6,427.52, showing a 0.3 percent gain for April and taking its
winning streak to 11 months versus 10 consecutive monthly gains
in 1996/97 and 1986/87.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Tuesday, led by index
heavyweights Fanuc and Honda Motor on weak earnings guidance,
but they still turned in their best April performance in 20
years on the back of sweeping stimulus measures unveiled earlier
in the month.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to
13,860.86, after popping up into positive territory several
times in the afternoon.
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Wednesday after a largely flat day in U.S. trading as investors
found little reason to extend a recent rally.
Stock index futures sank 0.4 percent to 5,173.0, a
18.20 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. Australian shares climbed 1.3 percent on Tuesday to
close at their highest level in almost five years, led by sharp
gains in the financial sector.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar skidded to its lowest level against a
basket of currencies in two months on Tuesday as a deluge of
U.S. data had investors discounting a pull back in the Federal
Reserve's easy money policy any time soon.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of six major currencies, earlier hit its lowest since the end of
February at 81.598.
The euro rose as high as $1.3185, the strongest since
April 17, after breaking above resistance around the London
session high of $1.3120, according to Reuters data. It was last
at $1.3154, up 0.4 percent on the day, with traders citing
buying by a German bank.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury's quarterly refunding statement
on Wednesday will be the first in a cluster of highly
anticipated releases this week, as investors question where
further cuts in Treasuries issuance will come as the government
heads into another round of negotiations over the debt ceiling.
Ten-year note yields came back to trade little
changed on the day at 1.675 percent on Tuesday as investors
prepared for Apple's < AAPL.O> record breaking $17 billion debt
sale, the largest non-bank bond deal in history.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold edged lower on Tuesday in volume as
investors strong U.S. home prices and consumer confidence data
kept investors cautious before policy meetings at the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this week.
Gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,473.54 by 2:58 p.m.
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled up
$4.70 at $1,472.10 an ounce, with trading volume about 35
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Tuesday, recording its steepest
monthly loss in nearly a year, as concerns about the pace of
global growth weighed on industrial metals, but falls were
limited by prospects of further monetary easing.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,055 a tonne, from a close of $7,153.50 a
tonne on Monday. It fell more than 6 percent this month, its
steepest fall since May last year.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - World oil prices fell more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, posting their biggest daily decline in almost two weeks
after U.S. data showed Midwest business activity contracted in
April and European data showed record unemployment.
Brent fell $1.44 to settle at $102.37 a barrel after
briefly going up to $104. U.S. crude settled $1.04 lower
at $93.46 a barrel, ending the month down 4 percent.
- - - -