-----------------------(06:32 / 2032 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,129.97 -36.22 NZSX 50 4,574.46 -28.56 DJIA 14,831.58 +130.63 Nikkei 13,694.04 -105.31 NASDAQ 3,340.62 +41.49 FTSE 6,460.71 +9.42 S&P 500 1,597.59 +14.89 Hang Seng 22,668.30 -68.71 SPI 200 Fut 5,150.00 +29.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.063 +0.023 US 10 YR Bond 1.626 -0.007 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.185 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.820 -0.008 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0246 1.0233 NZD US$ 0.8481 0.8484 EUR US$ 1.3064 1.3151 Yen US$ 98.01 97.28 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1469.25 Silver (Lon) 23.690 Gold (NY) 1456.74 Light Crude 94.06 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australian stock market trend. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced about 1 percent on Thursday as data pointed to improved labor market conditions a day before the closely watched payroll report, while the European Central Bank took steps to shore up the euro zone economy. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.59 points, or 0.88 percent, at 14,830.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.68 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,598.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 44.50 points, or 1.35 percent, at 3,343.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 posted its highest close in a month on Thursday, supported by the European Central Bank delivering some widely expected stimulus and by reassuring earnings numbers from the energy sector. The FTSE 100 closed up 9.42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,460.71 points, its highest close in a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, its worst losing streak since November, just before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began promising to revive growth, dubbed as "Abenomics" that has spurred a massive stock rally. The Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to end at 13,694.04 points, a one-week low, after weak U.S. data heightened worries about the recovery in the world's largest economy. Japanese financial markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays, and reopen on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday tracking a positive close on Wall Street on encouraging economic data. Australia's stock index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,149, a 19-point premium to the 5,129.9 close of the S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. The benchmark index fell 0.7 percent in the last session, but global miner BHP Billiton 's ADRs in New York were 0.9 percent higher as metal prices firmed. Macquarie Group and Westpac Banking Corp are due to release results on Friday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell for the first time in five sessions against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready for negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy. The euro fell 0.87 percent to $1.3063 after briefly dropping more than 1 percent to a session low of $1.3036, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded sideways on Thursday with yields holding near their four-month lows as investors waited on Friday's highly anticipated payrolls employment report for signs whether the pace of economic growth is worsening more than expected. Benchmark 10-year notes yielded 1.62 percent on Thursday. They have fallen from over 1.70 percent a week ago and as high as 2.09 percent in March. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Thursday as the European Central Bank cut its interest rate for the first time in 10 months, affirming the metal's inflation-hedge appeal a day after the Federal Reserve said it would keep up its bond purchases to spur growth. Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,467.81 an ounce by 1:54 p.m. EDT (1754 GMT), having earlier risen as high as $1,473.40. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled up $21.40 to $1,467.60 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - London copper rose slightly on Thursday as investors bought after recent declines and the European Central Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low, although gains were capped by worries about global growth and surplus supply. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $6,848 a tonne versus $6,795 on Wednesday when it slid 3.7 percent in its biggest one-day loss in over a year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose nearly $3 a barrel on Thursday, closing shy of $103 as a rate cut by the European Central Bank supported riskier assets, although a shaky outlook for global oil demand and ample supply capped gains. Brent crude gained $2.90 a barrel to settle at $102.85 after trading between $102.98 and $99.51. It fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday and has lost over 7 percent this year. U.S. crude closed $2.96 higher at $93.99 a barrel, up 3.25 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - -