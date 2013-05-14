-----------------------(08:44 / 2044 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,220.99 +10.65 NZSX 50 4,645.86 -25.78
DJIA 15,215.25 +123.57 Nikkei 14,758.42
-23.79
NASDAQ 3,462.61 +23.82 FTSE 6,686.06 +54.30
S&P 500 1,650.34 +16.57 Hang Seng 22,930.28 -59.53
SPI 200 Fut 5,259.00 +34.00 TRJCRB Index 287.67 -1.10
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.305 +0.059 US 10 YR Bond 1.982 +0.064
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.500 +0.045 US 30 YR Bond 3.200 +0.073
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9893 0.9979 NZD US$ 0.8197 0.8282
EUR US$ 1.2937 1.3004 Yen US$ 102.30 101.50
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1433.75 Silver (Lon) 23.440
Gold (NY) 1430.05 Light Crude 94.13
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose to fresh highs on Tuesday as
investors picked up large-cap companies' shares on the
expectation that central bank stimulus will help drive the rally
further.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 123.57
points, or 0.82 percent, to end unofficially at a record
15,215.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 16.57
points, or 1.01 percent, to finish unofficially at a record
1,650.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 23.82
points, or 0.69 percent, to close unofficially at 3,462.61.
LONDON - Britain's top share index scaled fresh 5-1/2 year
highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a handful of upbeat earnings
and with a bid for Severn Trent fanning expectations of
more takeovers of utilities.
Gains in utilities helped the British blue chip index close
54.30 points, or 0.8 percent higher at 6,686.06 points, posting
another 5-1/2 year closing high as investors showed few
signs of tiring of the rally.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average slipped for the first time
in three days on Tuesday, moving away from 5-1/2 year highs as
climbs in bond yields prompted profit-taking in reflationary
plays such as real-estate and financial stocks.
The Nikkei shed 0.2 percent to 14,758.42, after
marking a 5-1/2 year high of 14,849 on Monday.
The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,235.08.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher
on Wednesday, taking a lead from fresh highs in the US and as
the U.S. dollar's rise buoys companies with large U.S. earnings.
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia delivers its March
quarterly trading update.
Stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,260.0, a 39-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Australian
shares edged 0.2 percent higher to notch a fresh five-year
closing high on Tuesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The yen and the euro both fell against the dollar
on Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the yen hitting
its lowest level against the dollar in 4-1/2 years, on signs
that the U.S. economy is improving.
The dollar climbed as high as 102.40 yen on Tuesday,
the highest level in 4-1/2 years, and last traded at 102.20 yen,
up 0.4 percent on the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday,
lifting benchmark yields to seven week highs as investors
instead directed money into riskier assets such as stocks.
Prices of 10-year notes slid 12/32 to yield
1.97 percent, up from 1.91 percent late on Monday.
Prices of 30-year bonds fell 1 point to yield
3.19 percent, from 3.12 percent late on Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell for a fourth consecutive session on
Tuesday, its longest losing streak in over two months, as
economic optimism and another intraday record high in U.S.
equities sapped bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,424.14 by 2:26 p.m.
EDT (1826 GMT), having earlier risen by 1 percent to a session
high of $1,444.96.
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled
down $9.80 at $1,424.50 an ounce, with trading volume about 20
percent near its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday as poor
factory output data from China, the top user of the metal, fed
fears that demand growth was stalling as copper inventories
rose.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 2.3 percent weaker at $7,245 a tonne, the biggest decline
in two weeks and reversing gains of half a percent in the
previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a
global energy watchdog described world supplies as "comfortable"
and analysts forecast a continued build in the U.S. crude
inventory, while gasoline rose 1 percent on expected inventory
draws ahead of the summer driving season.
Brent crude oil fell 22 cents to settle at $102.60
per barrel, after trading largely within a $1 range. U.S. crude
settled down 96 cents at $94.21 per barrel.
