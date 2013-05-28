(updates figures) -----------------------(06:27 / 2027 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 0,000.00 +0.00 NZSX 50 4,478.25 +0.00 DJIA 15,409.39 +106.29 Nikkei 14,311.98 +169.33 NASDAQ 3,488.89 +29.74 FTSE 6,762.01 +107.67 S&P 500 1,660.06 +10.46 Hang Seng 22,924.25 +238.20 SPI 200 Fut 4,958.00 -7.00 CRB Index 285.9070 +0.36 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.425 +0.093 US 10 YR Bond 2.169 +0.158 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.524 -0.001 US 30 YR Bond 3.327 +0.152 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9619 0.9653 NZD US$ 0.8081 0.8098 EUR US$ 1.2854 1.2901 Yen US$ 102.28 102.00 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1376.50 Silver (Lon) 22.360 Gold (NY) 1394.28 Light Crude 95.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Dow ending at yet another record closing high, in the wake of Wall Street's first three-day losing streak of the year, after central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies designed to foster global growth. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.29 points, or 0.69 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,409.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.46 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,660.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 29.74 points, or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially at 3,488.89. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index rebounded back towards near 13-year highs on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight bank HSBC and pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.6 percent, or 107.67 points, higher at 6,762.01 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, with investors picking up recently battered stocks as the market regained a degree of stability after the extreme volatility of the past few days. The Nikkei gained 169.33 points to 14,311.98, after dropping as much as 1.4 percent to below 14,000 at the open which came on top of Monday's 3.2 percent slump. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday, despite efforts by central banks to reassure investors and put a floor under recent global market instability. Stock index futures fell 0.2 percent to 4,959.0, a 11.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 close. Australian shares ended 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rebounded against the euro and yen on Tuesday after robust U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve may start unwinding its stimulus program over the next few months. Wall Street posted sharp gains, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest in more than a year after the data, suggesting the world's largest economy was on a steady road to recovery. Higher Treasury yields have also boosted the appeal of dollar-denominated investments. In late afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.2859, having hit a session low of $1.2851 after the data. Against the yen, the dollar rose 1.3 percent to 102.27 yen after hitting a session high of 102.50, rebounding from a two-week low of 100.68 set on Friday. The dollar rose to a 4-1/2-year high of 103.73 yen last Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fell two full points on Tuesday as yields jumped on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon taper its massive asset-buying program. The 30-year bond fell as much as two points before more recently trading down 1-28/32 to yield 3.278 percent. Yields have surged since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell 1 percent on Tuesday as an equities market rally driven by encouraging U.S. home sales and consumer confidence data decreased bullion's safe-haven appeal. Strong buying of physical bullion on Tuesday, however, briefly reversed gold's fall caused by a dollar rise. Spot gold was down 1 percent to $1,380.81 an ounce by 3:25 p.m. EDT (1925 GMT), after trading as low as $1,373.14. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled down $7.70 at $1,378.90 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. housing and consumer condidence data lifted prospects for rising metals demand in the world's biggest economy, although gains were capped by a stronger dollar and concerns over Chinese growth. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.32 percent higher at $7,322 a tonne, paring gains after touching a session peak of $7,379. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude gained more than $1 on Tuesday as U.S. consumer optimism and signs of easier monetary policy from central banks pushed stock markets higher, while increasing Middle East tension also supported oil. Brent for July gained as much as $2 a barrel, and settled up $1.61 at $104.23 per barrel, a rise of 1.57 percent. U.S. crude rose 86 cents to settle at $95.01 per barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -