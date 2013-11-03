(Repeats to additional subscribers) -----------------------(07:20 / 1820 GMT)---------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,411.12 -14.37 NZSX 50 4,913.83 +4.11 DJIA 15,615.55 +69.80 Nikkei 14,201.57 -126.37 NASDAQ 3,922.04 +2.34 FTSE 6,734.74 +3.31 S&P 500 1,761.64 +5.10 Hang Seng 23,249.79 +43.42 SPI 200 Fut 5,414.00 +24.00 TRJCRB Index 274.96 -2.90 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.128 +0.054 US 10 YR Bond 2.620 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.565 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.694 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9428 0.9485 NZD US$ 0.8256 .8275 EUR US$ 1.3488 1.3559 Yen US$ 98.66 97.95 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1306.75 Silver (Lon) 21.750 Gold (NY) 1314.60 Light Crude 94.61 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday after surprisingly strong manufacturing data overshadowed expectations that the Federal Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than expected. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.80 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 15,615.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.10 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish at 1,761.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.34 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 3,922.04. For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Heavyweight Vodafone kept Britain's top share index afloat on Friday as speculation about a bid from U.S. peer AT&T fuelled a rally in Europe's largest mobile carrier. The FTSE ended up 3.31 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,734.74 points. The index hit a five-month high at 6,819 earlier this week and is up 12 percent from June. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell to a one-week closing low on Friday, dragged down by Sony Corp, Apple Inc supplier Nitto Denko Corp and NTT Data Corp after they sharply lowered their earnings guidance. The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 14,201.57 points, reversing earlier gains and adding to Thursday's 1.2 percent slide. Still, the benchmark was up 0.8 percent this week and is up 37 percent year-to-date. The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 1,183.03, with 2.73 billion shares changing hands, slightly lower than Thursday's 2.81 billion. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell for a fifth day against the dollar on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in 16 months, on growing expectations the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy further to protect growth. The euro fell as low as $1.3478, according to Reuters data, its lowest since Oct. 16. It was last down 0.7 percent at $1.3488 after having fallen 1.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day drop in more than six months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries sank on Friday as strong factory data suggested the world's biggest economy had not lost traction during a government shutdown this month, eroding safe-haven bids. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 22/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.624 percent, compared to 2.543 percent late Thursday and 2.503 percent a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell about 1 percent on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss in seven weeks, as renewed anxiety about the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its bond-buying stimulus prompted bullion investors to reduce positions. Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,311.50 an ounce by 2:57 p.m. EDT (1857 GMT), extending Thursday's 1.4 percent slide. Spot gold has ended lower every day this week. U.S. Comex gold futures for December settled down $10.50 to $1,313.20 an ounce, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper steadied on Friday as a strong dollar cut back earlier gains from strong Chinese manufacturing data, which reinforced expectations for economic stability in the world's top metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was bid at $7,240, from a close of $7,250 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil fell sharply on Friday, tumbling by nearly $3 a barrel, and settling at its lowest point since early July, narrowing its premium to U.S. crude in heavy selling. Brent crude for December delivery settled down $2.93 at $105.91 a barrel, a loss of 2.7 percent, its largest daily percentage loss since June 20. The last time Brent settled lower was on July 4 at $105.54. U.S. oil for December fell $1.77 to settle at $94.61, posting a fourth straight week of losses and its longest losing streak since June 2012. It was the lowest settlement price for the U.S. contract since June 21 at $93.69. For a full report, double click on - - - -