Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday after surprisingly
strong manufacturing data overshadowed expectations that the
Federal Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.80 points,
or 0.45 percent, to end at 15,615.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 5.10 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish at
1,761.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.34 points,
or 0.06 percent, to close at 3,922.04.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500
gained 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.5 percent.
LONDON - Heavyweight Vodafone kept Britain's top
share index afloat on Friday as speculation about a bid from
U.S. peer AT&T fuelled a rally in Europe's largest mobile
carrier.
The FTSE ended up 3.31 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,734.74
points. The index hit a five-month high at 6,819 earlier this
week and is up 12 percent from June.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell to a one-week closing low on
Friday, dragged down by Sony Corp, Apple Inc supplier
Nitto Denko Corp and NTT Data Corp after they
sharply lowered their earnings guidance.
The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 14,201.57 points,
reversing earlier gains and adding to Thursday's 1.2 percent
slide. Still, the benchmark was up 0.8 percent this week and is
up 37 percent year-to-date.
The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to
1,183.03, with 2.73 billion shares changing hands, slightly
lower than Thursday's 2.81 billion.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are seen opening higher on Monday
on better-than-expected manufacturing data from the U.S., while
investors will watch for a slew of local economic data on the
day and the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision on
Tuesday.
Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to
5,414.0, a 2.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Friday, but
ended the month 4 percent higher to hover at five-year highs.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell for a fifth day against the dollar
on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in 16 months, on
growing expectations the European Central Bank will ease
monetary policy further to protect growth.
The euro fell as low as $1.3478, according to Reuters
data, its lowest since Oct. 16. It was last down 0.7 percent at
$1.3488 after having fallen 1.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest
one-day drop in more than six months.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries sank on Friday as
strong factory data suggested the world's biggest economy had
not lost traction during a government shutdown this month,
eroding safe-haven bids.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 22/32
lower in price with a yield of 2.624 percent, compared to 2.543
percent late Thursday and 2.503 percent a week ago.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell about 1 percent on Friday, posting its
biggest weekly loss in seven weeks, as renewed anxiety about the
U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its bond-buying stimulus
prompted bullion investors to reduce positions.
Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,311.50 an ounce
by 2:57 p.m. EDT (1857 GMT), extending Thursday's 1.4 percent
slide. Spot gold has ended lower every day this week.
U.S. Comex gold futures for December settled down
$10.50 to $1,313.20 an ounce, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper steadied on Friday as a strong dollar cut
back earlier gains from strong Chinese manufacturing data, which
reinforced expectations for economic stability in the world's
top metals consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
untraded at the close, was bid at $7,240, from a close of $7,250
on Thursday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil fell sharply on Friday, tumbling by
nearly $3 a barrel, and settling at its lowest point since early
July, narrowing its premium to U.S. crude in heavy selling.
Brent crude for December delivery settled down $2.93
at $105.91 a barrel, a loss of 2.7 percent, its largest daily
percentage loss since June 20. The last time Brent settled lower
was on July 4 at $105.54.
U.S. oil for December fell $1.77 to settle at $94.61,
posting a fourth straight week of losses and its longest losing
streak since June 2012. It was the lowest settlement price for
the U.S. contract since June 21 at $93.69.
