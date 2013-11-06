----------------------(06:28 / 1928 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,433.81 +1.84 NZSX 50 4,944.57 +5.87 DJIA 15,728.48 +110.26 Nikkei 14,337.31 +111.94 NASDAQ 3,927.22 -12.65 FTSE 6,741.69 -5.15 S&P 500 1,768.32 +5.35 Hang Seng 23,038.95 -2.01 SPI 200 Fut 5,422.00 +4.00 TRJCRB Index 274.03 +1.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 4.145 +0.020 US 10 YR Bond 2.642 -0.020 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.705 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.767 +0.009 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9519 0.9514 NZD US$ 0.8385 0.8391 EUR US$ 1.3521 1.3500 Yen US$ 98.68 98.62 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1319.00 Silver (Lon) 21.940 Gold (NY) 1310.99 Light Crude 94.96 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P stock indexes rose on Wednesday, bolstered by European economic data, while the Nasdaq fell, led by losses in Tesla Motors and as investors readied for Twitter's much-anticipated IPO. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 110.01 points or 0.7 percent, to 15,728.23, the S&P 500 gained 5.92 points or 0.34 percent, to 1,768.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.19 points or 0.28 percent, to 3,928.674. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main equity index dipped lower on Wednesday, with credit data group Experian slumping after its interim results, while traders said the market might stall in November after a strong run-up last month. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 4 percent in October to reach 5-month highs, closed down by 0.1 percent, or 5.15 points, at 6,741.69 points. The index remains up by 14 percent since the start of 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose, driven by gains in Toyota Motor Corp after the automaker lifted its earnings guidance, while companies that have been battered after disappointing earnings also bounced. The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,337.31 after trading as low as 14,130.86 earlier in the session. But the benchmark is still down 3.1 percent from a three-week high touched on Oct. 23. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open flat to slightly higher on Thursday, with investors taking a breather following a run-up on strong results from the country's heavyweight banks. Stock index futures climbed 0.1 percent to 5,422.0, but that was an 11.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended nearly unchanged on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro gained broadly on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected German industry orders affirmed expectations the European Central Bank will not cut interest rates this week despite a steep fall in inflation. Even so, the outlook for the euro zone's common currency has dimmed, with many market participants expecting the ECB to strike a dovish tone at Thursday's monetary policy meeting. The euro was up 0.5 percent against the yen while the dollar gained 0.1 percent against the Japanese currency . For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose from technical support levels on Wednesday as investors waited for U.S. employment data and speeches by major Federal Reserve officials due this week. Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 8/32 in price while its yield eased to 2.64 percent from 2.67 late on Tuesday. The U.S. 30-year bond slipped 01/32. Its yield stood at 3.77 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose on Wednesday, halting its longest losing streak in nearly six months, boosted by a dollar drop and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will extend its monetary stimulus. Trading volume continued to be weaker than usual, a sign that the record-high equities market has weighed down on bullion investor interest. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,317.24 an ounce by 1:53 p.m. EST (1853 GMT). U.S. Comex gold futures for December settled up $9.70 at $1,317.80 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper edged lower on Wednesday due in part to concerns about surplus supply in the long term, though the drop was limited by a weak dollar and strengthening expectations for extended U.S. monetary stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, ended at $7,115, down from a close of $7,161 on Tuesday. It earlier hit a session low of $7,093, its lowest since Oct. 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose by nearly $2 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from four-month lows on unexpectedly large falls in U.S. fuel supplies to narrow its spread with European Brent crude by more than $1. Brent edged higher, supported by concerns about prolonged supply outages in Libya as the peak northern hemisphere winter heating season looms. Brent crude gained 42 cents to $105.75 a barrel by 1:02 p.m. EST (1802 GMT). U.S. oil rose $1.67 to $95.04, and set a session high of $95.24. For a full report, double click on - - - -