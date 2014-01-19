----------------------(06:44 / 1844 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,305.87 -3.20 NZSX 50 4,893.95 -27.34 DJIA 16,458.56 +41.55 Nikkei 15,734.46 -12.74 NASDAQ 4,197.58 -21.11 FTSE 6,829.30 +13.88 S&P 500 1,838.70 -7.19 Hang Seng 22,986.41 +146.94 SPI 200 Fut 5,194.00 +11.00 TRJCRB Index 278.41 -0.01 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 4.035 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 2.819 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.630 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.749 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.8772 0.8809 NZD US$ 0.8244 0.8303 EUR US$ 1.3539 1.3614 Yen US$ 104.06 104.35 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1250.00 Silver (Lon) 20.010 Gold (NY) 1253.62 Light Crude 94.37 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday as results from Intel and General Electric were the latest to dampen the view on fourth-quarter earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.55 points or 0.25 percent, to end at 16,458.56. The S&P 500 fell 7.19 points or 0.39 percent, to finish at 1,838.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.107 points or 0.50 percent, to 4,197.582.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.13 percent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.20 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.55 percent.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index had its best weekly gain so far this year after inching higher on Friday, boosted by strong UK retail sales data and a rally in motor insurer stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 13.88 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 6,829.30 points.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday as disappointing U.S. corporate earnings hurt sentiment, but the market pared its losses on optimism over Japan's third-quarter reporting season due to kick off later this month.

The Nikkei average ended 0.1 percent lower at 15,734.46, after earlier falling as much as 0.8 percent. For the week, the index dropped 1.1 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,297.39.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

SYDNEY - Australian stocks were set for a cautious start on Monday following a decline on Wall Street due, in part, to technical selling.

But resource stocks could offset a subdued start of the week as global miner BHP Billiton 's U.S. ADRs rose 0.8 on Friday.

Australian stock futures ended unchanged at 5,265.0, a discount of 40.9 percent to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The local benchmark slipped 0.1 percent in the prior session.

For a full report, double click on

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Friday, pushing the euro to a seven-week low, after fresh U.S. data supported the view the world's largest economy is improving enough to keep the Federal Reserve's stimulus-reducing measures on track.

The euro fell to a seven-week low of $1.3515 in the afternoon on the dollar's strong rally. It was last at $1.3530, down 0.7 percent.

The dollar index, a gauge of the dollar's value versus six major currencies, rose 0.4 percent to 81.232. In afternoon trading, the yen was keeping pace with the dollar, as the greenback traded down 0.03 percent to 104.31 yen.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as economic data was largely as expected and as trading volumes were light before a long holiday weekend.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.832 percent, down from 2.845 percent late on Thursday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose on Friday as weakness in U.S. equities, strong fund buying and Asian physical demand lifted bullion to its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Spot gold, which fell initially, climbed 0.8 percent to $1,252.11 an ounce by 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT).

For the week, it was up 0.5 percent, extending its weekly winning streak to four - its longest rise since September 2012.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $11.70 at $1,251.90 an ounce, with trading volume about 40 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

LONDON - Nickel was steady on Friday and notched up a 6 percent rise this week, its biggest weekly gain in almost a year, after Indonesia banned exports of ore last weekend.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange, closed flat at $14,695 on Friday, unchanged from the close on Thursday. The metal posted its biggest weekly rise since early February 2013.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Demand for heating fuels and rising gasoline prices drove oil higher on Friday, but gains were limited by a stronger dollar and expectations for increased supply from Libya and Iran.

Brent oil for March delivery settled up 73 cents at$106.48 a barrel, rebounding from the two-month low of $105.44 it hit earlier in the day. U.S. crude settled at a two-week high, up 41 cents at $94.37 a barrel, reversing two weeks of losses.

For a full report, double click on