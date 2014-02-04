(Repeat to additional subscribers, no change to text) -----------------------(06:31 / 1931 GMT)---------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,097.07 -90.85 NZSX 50 4,802.62 -46.88 DJIA 15,438.37 +65.57 Nikkei 14,008.47 -610.66 NASDAQ 4,032.00 +35.04 FTSE 6,449.27 -16.39 S&P 500 1,754.03 +12.14 Hang Seng 22,035.42 -637.65 SPI 200 Fut 5,044.00 -6.00 TRJCRB Index 286.39 +2.78 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.995 -0.065 US 10 YR Bond 2.622 +0.040 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.530 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.591 +0.051 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.8928 0.8875 NZD US$ 0.8207 0.8123 EUR US$ 1.3518 1.3528 Yen US$ 101.55 101.02 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1250.25 Silver (Lon) 19.340 Gold (NY) 1257.01 Light Crude 97.18 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday, underpinned by sturdy corporate results, as the market fought to regain its footing following its largest selloff in months a day earlier. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.35 points or 0.6 percent, to 15,465.15, the S&P 500 gained 14.75 points or 0.85 percent, to 1,756.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.623 points or 1.04 percent, to 4,038.582. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell for the 10th time in 11 sessions on Tuesday, as a drop in the share price of chip designer ARM kept the market near a two-month low. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.3 percent, or 16.39 points, at 6,449.27 points - its lowest close since ending at 6,439.96 points on Dec. 13. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 4.2 percent to a four-month low on Tuesday, as the yen's rise hurt sentiment after weaker-than-expected American factory data created worries about the U.S. economy. The benchmark Nikkei, extending its losing streak to a fourth day, ended 610.66 points lower at 14,008.47, the lowest closing since Oct. 8. It was the biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open firmer on Wednesday, following a rise on Wall Street buoyed by sturdy corporate results. Australia's share price index futures eased 0.1 percent to 5,046.0, a 51.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark tumbled 1.8 percent in the last session in the biggest daily drop in six months. Echo Entertainment Group is due to release corporate results later in the session. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The Australian dollar surged nearly 2 percent on Tuesday after the country's central bank dropped its easing bias toward interest rates and toned down its long-term call for the currency to weaken. Against the U.S. dollar the Aussie was up 1.84 percent at US$0.8908. The New Zealand dollar accelerated its rise against the greenback in early New York trade, to gain 1.14 percent on the day, holding at US$0.8172. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose from three-month lows on Tuesday as stocks recovered, reducing the safe-haven demand for Treasuries, and as investors grappled with whether disappointing economic data will extend into Friday's highly anticipated jobs report. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in price to yield 2.63 percent, up from 2.58 percent late Monday. The yields have fallen from over 3 percent at the beginning of the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold dropped on Tuesday after posting a one-percent rally in the previous session, as steadier U.S. equities and a stronger dollar prompted investors to unwind some of their safety bets in bullion. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,251.66 an ounce by 1721 GMT. U.S. April COMEX gold futures were down $8.20 to $1,251.70 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish sharply below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper steadied on Tuesday after hitting a fresh two-month low, as investors weighed near-term supply tightness against tepid U.S. and Chinese factory data and an emerging markets selloff. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,041 a tonne, up from a close of $7,038 on Monday. It earlier hit $7,016, its lowest since Dec. 4, and is down some 4 percent since Jan. 21. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose by more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's losses, as traders expected data to show oil inventories were beginning to drain in earnest from the benchmark's delivery point at Cushing, Oklahoma, after the start-up of TransCanada's Keystone south pipeline. U.S. crude oil futures were up 87 cents to $97.30 per barrel by 1:08 p.m. EST (1808 GMT), bouncing after their largest daily percentage loss in nearly a month on Monday as they tumbled with U.S. equities. The contract traded at a session high of $97.71 earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - -