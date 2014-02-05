(Repeats to additional subscribers without change) -----------------------(06:46 / 1946 GMT)---------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,070.30 -26.78 NZSX 50 4,807.9 -5.32 DJIA 15,450.61 +5.37 Nikkei 14,180.38 +171.91 NASDAQ 4,017.09 -14.43 FTSE 6,457.89 +8.62 S&P 500 1,752.38 -2.82 Hang Seng 21,397.77 -128.39 SPI 200 Fut 5,028.00 +10.00 TRJCRB Index 287.11 +0.67 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 4.010 -0.050 US 10 YR Bond 2.671 +0.047 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.550 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.654 +0.060 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.8910 0.8904 NZD US$ 0.8214 0.8216 EUR US$ 1.3531 1.3504 Yen US$ 101.40 101.32 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1254.50 Silver (Lon) 19.630 Gold (NY) 1254.60 Light Crude 97.40 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced off a technical support level on Wednesday, after the S&P 500 hit its lowest level since mid-October, although mixed data gave investors few reasons to buy equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.52 points or 0.09 percent, to 15,458.76, the S&P 500 lost 1.44 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,753.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.65 points or 0.29 percent, to 4,019.87.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index snapped a five-day losing streak on Wednesday, lifted by rallies in insurer RSA and pharma group GlaxoSmithKline.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent, or 8.62 points, at 6,457.89 points, steadying after it shed nearly 2 percent in the previous five days.

TOKYO - The Nikkei average rose 1.2 percent in a volatile session, rebounding from a four-month low as investors scooped up recently battered stocks such as Panasonic and Toyota Motor following strong earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei ended 171.91 points higher at 14,180.38 after briefly dropping to 13,995.86 in afternoon trade, the lowest intraday level since Oct. 8.

SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open modestly higher after a mixed Wall Street finish overnight, though investors may exercise caution ahead of some earnings results due later on Thursday.

Australia's share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, but was still a 45.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday to a 7-week closing low.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd and Woolworths Ltd are both due to report their earnings later in the day.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The yen rose on Wednesday towards recent two-month highs against the dollar and euro as stock markets struggled on nagging worries about emerging markets and global economic growth, forcing investors to seek safe-haven currencies.

The greenback was last 0.3 percent lower to 101.39 yen . The euro was down 0.2 percent to 137.06 yen after hitting a session low of 136.51 yen.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as investors bet that Friday's highly anticipated payrolls number will come in relatively strong, after an employment report on Wednesday was near analysts' expectations.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last 2.65 percent, after falling from more than 3 percent at the beginning of the year as investors flee emerging market assets and stocks tumble, increasing the safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose on Wednesday but failed to hold earlier gains of around 1.5 percent as a mixed bag of U.S. economic indicators left investors uncertain over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,257.80 an ounce by 1615 GMT. U.S. April COMEX gold futures for April delivery were up $7.20 an ounce at $1,258.50.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper prices dipped on Wednesday, resuming a downtrend after a brief bounce, as investors worried about weak demand in China and about the adjustment of the Chinese market to a drop in London prices when it reopens on Friday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.04 percent at $7,038 a tonne, having reached a session high of $7,085.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as traders too profit on an over-extended spread trade with U.S. oil, while took some support from record heating oil demand due to continued freezing weather.

Brent crude rose 45 cents to $106.26 after three straight sessions of losses. U.S. crude rose 0.20 percent to $97.38.

