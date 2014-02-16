-----------------------(06:39 / 1939 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,356.26 +48.15 NZSX 50 4,888.40 +14.87
DJIA 16,154.39 +126.80 Nikkei 14,313.03 -221.71
NASDAQ 4,244.03 +3.35 FTSE 6,663.62 +4.20
S&P 500 1,838.63 +8.80 Hang Seng 22,298.41 +132.88
SPI 200 Fut 5,151.00 -20.00 TRJCRB Index 293.24 +0.67
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 4.154 +0.016 US 10 YR Bond 2.745 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.620 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.699 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9048 0.8989 NZD US$ 0.8373 0.8344
EUR US$ 1.3704 1.3677 Yen US$ 101.69 101.76
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1320.00 Silver (Lon) 21.090
Gold (NY) 1318.31 Light Crude 100.30
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major
indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors
were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data
stemming from bad weather.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126.80 points,
or 0.79 percent, to end at 16,154.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 8.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish at
1,838.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.35 points,
or 0.08 percent, to close at 4,244.03.
LONDON - Basic materials shares helped Britain's top equity
index to a second straight weekly gain on Friday, offsetting a
fall in bottling firm Coca Cola Hellenic following its results.
Overall, the FTSE 100 was up 4.20 points, up 0.1
percent, at 6,663.62 points by 1549 GMT.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a one-week
low in volatile trade on Friday, giving up earlier gains as
sentiment was soured by a stronger yen and as some investors
trimmed their exposure ahead of the weekend.
The Nikkei ended down 1.5 percent at 14,313.03, the
lowest closing level since Feb. 6 after rising as high as
14,678.71. It dropped 1.0 percent for the week, marking the
sixth straight weekly fall.
SYDNEY - Australian stocks are start the week on a firm note
tracking gains on Wall Street as the market remained optimistic
about growth outlook despite a run of disappointing data in the
United States.
Australian stock index futures rose 0.8 percent to
5,352.0, but that was still a 4.3-point discount to the close of
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The local
benchmark climbed 0.9 percent to near six-week highs on Friday.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank as well as Aurizon
Holdings are due to release results later in the
session.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - Euro zone growth numbers on Friday topped
forecasts and helped push the euro to a nearly three-week peak
against the dollar, which slid for a second straight day on
accumulating worries about U.S. economic growth.
The dollar index of six major currencies on Friday
slid to a low of 80.065, its 2014 bottom so far, and was last at
80.199, down 0.16 percent.
The dollar was down 0.28 percent against the yen at 101.87
yen and off 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.8918 francs to the dollar.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday
after steep losses the previous session, but their uptrend could
unravel as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data
has raised doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery.
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were down 3/32 in price to yield 2.74 percent, up from 2.73
percent late on Thursday. Yields rose for a second straight
week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose to a three-month high above
$1,300 an ounce on Friday, gaining 1 percent and notching its
biggest weekly gain in six months, as weak U.S. manufacturing
output pressured the dollar and lifted bullion's currency-hedge
appeal.
Spot gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,317.90 an ounce by
2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), after rising to its highest since Nov.
7 at $1,320.90. It was up around 4 percent for the week, the
largest such gain since mid-August.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$18.50 at $1,318.60 an ounce, up for an eighth straight session
in the longest winning streak since July 2011.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose on Friday, helped by a weak dollar and
limited short-term availability of the metal in the physical
market, but gains were limited by uncertainty about the demand
outlook following soft U.S. and Chinese economic data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed up 0.6 percent to $7,150 a tonne, rebounding after a
decline on Thursday. The metal used in power and construction
was down about 3 percent for the year to date.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil futures rose in late session trading on
Friday, boosted by demand for heating oil ahead of more winter
cold and snow in the U.S. Northeast as well as supply
disruptions in producers Libya and Angola.
U.S. crude settled 5 cents lower at $100.30 a barrel,
though it ended higher on the week for the fifth week in a row.
Brent crude settled 56 cents higher at $109.08 a
barrel.
