-----------------------(07:12 / 1912 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,492.79 +12.86 NZSX 50 5,151.37 +22.53 DJIA 16,606.27 +63.19 Nikkei 14,462.17 +124.38 NASDAQ 4,185.81 +31.47 FTSE 6,815.75 -4.81 S&P 500 1,900.53 +8.04 Hang Seng 22,965.86 +12.10 SPI 200 Fut 5,514.00 +3.00 TRJCRB Index 308.26 +0.63 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.780 -0.017 US 10 YR Bond 2.536 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.350 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.398 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9226 0.9239 NZD US$ 0.8539 0.8564 EUR US$ 1.3633 1.3647 Yen US$ 101.96 101.69 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1291.50 Silver (Lon) 19.420 Gold (NY) 1292.74 Light Crude 104.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday, buoyed by a rally in housing stocks after better-than-expected home sales and a jump in Hewlett-Packard shares a day after the personal computer maker said it would cut more jobs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.19 points or 0.38 percent, to 16,606.27. The S&P 500 gained 8.04 points or 0.42 percent, to end at 1,900.53, a record. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.47 points or 0.76 percent, to 4,185.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index slipped on Friday to record its biggest weekly loss in more than a month, led by selloffs in oil group Tullow and luxury brand Burberry. The FTSE 100 closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,815.75 points, recording a 0.6 percent fall on the week, the steepest since April 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a three-week closing high on Friday, thanks to upbeat economic data in Japan's two biggest trade partners, with the yen's retreat rounding out an encouraging array of positive catalysts. The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to 14,462.17, its highest close since May 1 and pulling further away from a one-month low of 13,964 hit on Wednesday. The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,180.44 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained as much to 10,770.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell to a three-month low against the dollar and a 17-month trough against the pound on Friday after a disappointing report on German business sentiment supported the view the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next month. The euro fell to a three-month low of $1.3614 and briefly broke below its 200-day moving average of $1.3636 before retracing to $1.3631. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on uncertainty ahead of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine elections, which overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and spurred safe-haven bids. Prices on 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 18/32 to yield 3.398 percent, from a yield of 3.429 percent late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 5/32 to yield 2.536 percent, from a yield of 2.555 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Spot gold dipped 0.09 percent to $1,293.16 an ounce and was headed for a largely flat week. The most-active June gold futures settled down $3.3, or 0.3 percent, at $1,291.7 an ounce. Traders were bracing for options expiry next week. Lessening tensions in Ukraine weighed on gold, seen as a safe-haven asset. The metal has been buoyed by the crisis between the West and Russia, gaining about 7 percent this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper prices rose on Friday, lifted by growing supply tightness, while nickel's rally paused for breath. LME copper closed 0.8 percent higher at $6,928 a tonne, resulting in a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent, its third straight weekly rise. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Friday, supported by the crises in Ukraine and Libya as well as positive economic data in the world's top two oil consumers, the United States and China. Brent July crude rose 18 cents to settle at $110.54 a barrel, having swung from $110.25 to $110.67. Brent posted a 0.5 percent weekly gain, after rising nearly 2 percent the previous week, and Thursday's $111.04 intraday peak was the highest since March 4. U.S. July crude rose 61 cents to settle at $104.35 a barrel, up 2.3 percent for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - -