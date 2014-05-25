(Adds Sydney stock preview, updates numbers throughout)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,492.79 +12.86 NZSX 50 5,151.37 +22.53
DJIA 16,606.27 +63.19 Nikkei 14,462.17 +124.38
NASDAQ 4,185.81 +31.47 FTSE 6,815.75 -4.81
S&P 500 1,900.53 +8.04 Hang Seng 22,953.76 +12.10
SPI 200 Fut 5,514.00 +3.00 TRJCRB Index 308.26 +0.63
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.745 +0.030 US 10 YR Bond 2.536 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.350 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.398 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9234 0.9239 NZD US$ 0.8536 0.8564
EUR US$ 1.3620 1.3647 Yen US$ 101.96 101.69
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1291.50 Silver (Lon) 19.420
Gold (NY) 1292.74 Light Crude 104.35
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday,
buoyed by a rally in housing stocks after better-than-expected
home sales and a jump in Hewlett-Packard shares a day after the
personal computer maker said it would cut more jobs.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.19 points or
0.38 percent, to 16,606.27. The S&P 500 gained 8.04
points or 0.42 percent, to end at 1,900.53, a record. The Nasdaq
Composite added 31.47 points or 0.76 percent, to
4,185.81.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index slipped on Friday to
record its biggest weekly loss in more than a month, led by
selloffs in oil group Tullow and luxury brand Burberry.
The FTSE 100 closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,815.75
points, recording a 0.6 percent fall on the week, the steepest
since April 10.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a three-week
closing high on Friday, thanks to upbeat economic data in
Japan's two biggest trade partners, with the yen's retreat
rounding out an encouraging array of positive catalysts.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to
14,462.17, its highest close since May 1 and pulling further
away from a one-month low of 13,964 hit on Wednesday.
The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,180.44 while
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained as much to
10,770.38.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are seen posting modest gains on
Monday, tracking Wall Street which ended at record highs, while
some resource stocks may be supported after copper prices rose
on tight supply.
Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, a
21.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark added 0.3 percent last week, its third
consecutive week of gains.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell to a three-month low against the
dollar and a 17-month trough against the pound on Friday after a
disappointing report on German business sentiment supported the
view the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next
month.
The euro fell to a three-month low of $1.3614 and briefly
broke below its 200-day moving average of $1.3636 before
retracing to $1.3631.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on
uncertainty ahead of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine
elections, which overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S.
housing data and spurred safe-haven bids.
Prices on 30-year Treasury bonds were last up
18/32 to yield 3.398 percent, from a yield of 3.429 percent late
Thursday. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were
last up 5/32 to yield 2.536 percent, from a yield of 2.555
percent late Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Spot gold dipped 0.09 percent to $1,293.16
an ounce and was headed for a largely flat week.
The most-active June gold futures settled down $3.3,
or 0.3 percent, at $1,291.7 an ounce. Traders were bracing for
options expiry next week.
Lessening tensions in Ukraine weighed on gold, seen as a
safe-haven asset. The metal has been buoyed by the crisis
between the West and Russia, gaining about 7 percent this year.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper prices rose on Friday, lifted by growing
supply tightness, while nickel's rally paused for breath.
LME copper closed 0.8 percent higher at $6,928 a
tonne, resulting in a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent, its third
straight weekly rise.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on
Friday, supported by the crises in Ukraine and Libya as well as
positive economic data in the world's top two oil consumers, the
United States and China.
Brent July crude rose 18 cents to settle at $110.54
a barrel, having swung from $110.25 to $110.67. Brent posted a
0.5 percent weekly gain, after rising nearly 2 percent the
previous week, and Thursday's $111.04 intraday peak was the
highest since March 4.
U.S. July crude rose 61 cents to settle at $104.35 a
barrel, up 2.3 percent for the week.
