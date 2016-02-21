(Add Australian stock market trend) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Snapshot at: 07:42 / 2042 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Stock Markets NetChng NetChng S&P/ASX 200 4,952.80 -39.20 NZSX 50 6,141.71 +30.62 DJIA 16,391.99 -21.44 Nikkei 15,967.17 -229.63 NASDAQ 4,504.43 +16.89 FTSE 5,950.23 -21.72 S&P 500 1,917.78 -0.05 Hang Seng 19,285.50 -77.58 SPI 200 Fut 4,919.00 -1.00 STI 2,656.87 -0.70 SSEC 2,861.38 -1.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds NetChg NetChg AU 10 YR Bond 2.454 +0.022 US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.075 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.606 +0.000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Currencies 1700GMT 1700GMT AUD US$ 0.7149 0.7117 NZD US$ 0.6637 0.6624 EUR US$ 1.1119 1.1112 Yen US$ 112.43 113.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Commodities Gold (Lon) 1,231.15 Silver (Lon) 15.33 Gold (NY) 1,227.81 Light Crude 29.64 TRJCRB Index 159.63 -2.26 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed on Friday, as Applied Materials helped lift the tech sector and offset a renewed drop in oil prices, with major indexes capping their best week of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.44 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,391.99. The S&P 500 lost 0.05 points, ending roughly flat, at 1,917.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.89 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,504.43. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Friday as energy stocks came under pressure again from dropping oil prices, although the index recorded its best weekly performance since October following strong gains in the previous sessions. The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.4 percent weaker at 5,950.23 points after hitting a two-week high in the previous session. It gained more than 4 percent this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Friday in thin trade as a stronger yen and retreating oil prices sapped risk appetite. The Nikkei share average ended 1.4 percent lower at 15,967.17, but was still up 6.8 percent for the week after suffering a sizable 11.1 percent decline the previous week. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set with a quiet start on Monday tracking a flat session on Wall Street, with natural resources stocks likely to receive a boost after a rise in metal prices. Global miner BHP Billiton BHP.AX is expected to open around 1 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. Local share price index futures was unchanged at 4,919 to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark jumped nearly 4 percent last week, reverting the previous week's losses. Earnings season continues with with Boart Longyear, Bluescope Steel, UGL, NIB, Spark Infrastructure due to release results. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The yen rose sharply against the euro and dollar on Friday after yet another downbeat session for oil prices and stock markets worldwide, underscoring worries about global growth. U.S. data this week has been generally positive, however, helping the dollar index post its best weekly performance in about two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields on shorter-dated U.S. Treasury debt rose on Friday as a stronger-than-expected report on consumer prices in January kindled bets the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates swifter than some traders had anticipated. Two-year Treasury notes, which are the most sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, fell 2/32 in price to yield 0.746 percent, up over 3 basis points from Thursday. Two-year yield booked a weekly gain of 5 basis points for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold eased on Friday as investors cashed in some of the previous day's 2 percent gains, though expectations that rock-bottom interest rates would persist served to keep prices above $1,225 an ounce. Spot gold was down 0.04 percent at $1,231.43 an ounce at 2:40 p.m. EST (1940 GMT), and was on track to finish the week down 0.5 percent, its first week down in five weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper, zinc and nickel prices hit their highest levels in about two weeks on Friday on brighter prospects for Chinese demand and concern about the potential for looming shortages. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a peak of $4,631.50 a tonne, the highest since Feb. 9, before paring gains to close up 1 percent at $4,621. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell 4 percent on Friday, with Brent down a third straight week, as record high U.S. crude stockpiles intensified worries that a plan to freeze world output will do little or nothing to reduce massive oil supplies already in the market. Brent crude settled $1.27, or 3.7 percent, lower at $33.01 a barrel. U.S. crude lost $1.13, also finishing 3.7 percent lower at $29.64. For a full report, double click on - - - -