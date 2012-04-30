Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,362.05 -13.15 NZSX 50 3,560.82 +29.16
DJIA 13,228.31 +23.69 Nikkei 9,520.89 -40.94
NASDAQ 3,069.20 +18.59 FTSE 5,777.11 +28.39
S&P 500 1,403.36 +3.38 Hang Seng 20,977.57 234.80
SPI 200 Fut 4,397.00 +28.00 CRB Index 305.51 +2.23
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.933 -0.003
US 30 YR Bond 3.118 -0.002
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3241 1.3244 Yen US$ 80.13 80.15
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1663.63 Silver (Lon) 31.29
Gold (NY) 1664.7 Light Crude 104.76
Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their
best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings
from Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced
confidence in corporate performance.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.69 points,
or 0.18 percent, at 13,228.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,403.36. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.59 points, or 0.61
percent, at 3,069.20.
LONDON - Britain's leading blue-chip index rose on Friday,
its fourth consecutive gain this week, as growth-sensitive
stocks underpinned the market while Man Group saw its share
price jump more than 14 percent following further M&A
speculation.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 28.39 points, or 0.5
percent at 5,777.11, propped up by growth-sensitive stocks in
banks and mining companies.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower in choppy
trade and closed out its worst April since 2005 on Friday, after
the Bank of Japan's move to boost its bond buying failed to
ignite lasting confidence among investors over the fragile
economy.
The benchmark Nikkei ended down 40.94 points at
9,520.89, reversing course after jumping as high as 9,691.70
shortly after the BOJ announcement. The broader Topix
slipped 0.7 percent to 804.27.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Monday tracking gains in global equities backed by strong U.S.
corporate earnings, with Chinese banks aiding the rise after
posting growth in quarterly profits.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.72 percent at
20,889.77. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.59 percent at
10,968.99.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in
the wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth,
leaving the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the
Australian dollar at multi-week highs.
The dollar fell as low as 80.25 yen, plumbing depths
not seen since late February. It last stood at 80.34. Sterling
bought $1.6276, having scaled an eight-month peak of
$1.6280 on Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices clawed higher in choppy
trading on Friday as news of slower-than-expected U.S. economic
growth in the first quarter supported the safe haven appetite
for government securities and kept benchmark yields below 2
percent.
A fourth straight day of gains on Wall Street stocks curbed
Treasuries gains after 10-year note yields flirted with their
lowest level in three months in overseas trading following
Standard & Poor's downgrade of Spain's credit rating late
Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held near a 2-week high on Monday on
prospects of more safe haven buying, with the dollar under
pressure from weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and
speculation the Federal Reserve could ease policy further to
boost growth.
Although the slowdown may not be bad enough to prompt the
Fed to launch a third round of bond buying, or quantitative
easing, expectations for such a move plus fears about the debt
crisis in Europe could offer gold much-needed impetus to break
free from the current range.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper rose to its highest level in nearly a
month on Monday, propped up by tighter supplies as stockpiles in
London fell to their smallest since late 2008 and those in
Shanghai slipped to two-month lows.
Thanks to last week's gains, copper has managed to overcome
early losses for the month and could end April firmer if it
sustains its upturn during the day.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices closed little changed on Friday after
light, tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the
Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered
concerns about economic growth.
Brent edged lower and U.S. crude rallied late, reducing
Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart, while both contracts
posted their second consecutive weekly gains.
