Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,362.05 -13.15 NZSX 50 3,560.82 +29.16 DJIA 13,228.31 +23.69 Nikkei 9,520.89 -40.94 NASDAQ 3,069.20 +18.59 FTSE 5,777.11 +28.39 S&P 500 1,403.36 +3.38 Hang Seng 20,977.57 234.80 SPI 200 Fut 4,397.00 +28.00 CRB Index 305.51 +2.23 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.933 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.118 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3241 1.3244 Yen US$ 80.13 80.15 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1663.63 Silver (Lon) 31.29 Gold (NY) 1664.7 Light Crude 104.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced confidence in corporate performance. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.69 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,228.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,403.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.59 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,069.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading blue-chip index rose on Friday, its fourth consecutive gain this week, as growth-sensitive stocks underpinned the market while Man Group saw its share price jump more than 14 percent following further M&A speculation. The FTSE 100 index closed up 28.39 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,777.11, propped up by growth-sensitive stocks in banks and mining companies. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower in choppy trade and closed out its worst April since 2005 on Friday, after the Bank of Japan's move to boost its bond buying failed to ignite lasting confidence among investors over the fragile economy. The benchmark Nikkei ended down 40.94 points at 9,520.89, reversing course after jumping as high as 9,691.70 shortly after the BOJ announcement. The broader Topix slipped 0.7 percent to 804.27. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday tracking gains in global equities backed by strong U.S. corporate earnings, with Chinese banks aiding the rise after posting growth in quarterly profits. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.72 percent at 20,889.77. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.59 percent at 10,968.99. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in the wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-week highs. The dollar fell as low as 80.25 yen, plumbing depths not seen since late February. It last stood at 80.34. Sterling bought $1.6276, having scaled an eight-month peak of $1.6280 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices clawed higher in choppy trading on Friday as news of slower-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter supported the safe haven appetite for government securities and kept benchmark yields below 2 percent. A fourth straight day of gains on Wall Street stocks curbed Treasuries gains after 10-year note yields flirted with their lowest level in three months in overseas trading following Standard & Poor's downgrade of Spain's credit rating late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held near a 2-week high on Monday on prospects of more safe haven buying, with the dollar under pressure from weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and speculation the Federal Reserve could ease policy further to boost growth. Although the slowdown may not be bad enough to prompt the Fed to launch a third round of bond buying, or quantitative easing, expectations for such a move plus fears about the debt crisis in Europe could offer gold much-needed impetus to break free from the current range. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper rose to its highest level in nearly a month on Monday, propped up by tighter supplies as stockpiles in London fell to their smallest since late 2008 and those in Shanghai slipped to two-month lows. Thanks to last week's gains, copper has managed to overcome early losses for the month and could end April firmer if it sustains its upturn during the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices closed little changed on Friday after light, tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered concerns about economic growth. Brent edged lower and U.S. crude rallied late, reducing Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart, while both contracts posted their second consecutive weekly gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)