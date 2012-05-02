-------------------(8:31 a.m.Indian Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,429.51 +32.93 NZSX 50 3,596.53 +19.21 DJIA 13,279.32 +65.69 Nikkei 9,351.46 + 0.51 NASDAQ 3,050.44 +4.08 FTSE 5,812.23 +74.45 S&P 500 1,405.82 +7.91 Hang Seng 21,255.86 +158.72 SPI 200 Fut 4,440.00 +21.00 CRB Index 307.90 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.949 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.152 +0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3221 1.3223 Yen US$ 80.15 80.18 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1659.30 Silver (Lon) 30.88 Gold (NY) 1660.2 Light Crude 105.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years in a broad rally on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.69 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 13,279.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.91 points, or 0.57 percent, to finish at 1,405.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.08 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,050.44. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data gave a lift to global growth hopes, pulling commodity stocks higher. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 74.5 points, or 1.3 percent at 5,812.23, ending above the 5,800 level for the first time since April 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average steadied on Wednesday after the previous session's sharp loss as stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data eased concerns about slowing growth in the world's largest economy. The Nikkei was flat at 9,351.46 by the midday break. The benchmark hit a 2-1/2-month closing low on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by the financial sector, but gains were muted by a 10 percent plunge in GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd after it warned of a significant profit decline in the first quarter. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.72 percent at 21,245.48. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.54 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The dollar held gains on the yen Wednesday having bounced from 2-1/2-month lows after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed fears the economy was slowing, while Asia waited for the latest update on Chinese industry. The dollar rebounded above 80.00 yen and last stood at 80.110. Its recovery from a trough of 79.640 yen caught speculators short and forced them to buy back the dollar. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell o n Tuesday when news that the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at its strongest pace in 10 months cast doubt on views the U.S. economy was faltering and would need more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. In the open market, benchmark 10-year notes traded down 6/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, up 3 basis points from Monday's close but still below the 2 percent chart support level, which is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation. Thirty-year bonds fell 17/32, their yields rising to 3.15 percent from 3.12 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold held above $1,660 an ounce on Wednesday, off a two-week high hit in the previous session after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and dampened hopes on more monetary easing. Spot gold was little changed at $1,661.79 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after rising to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,662.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON- Copper rose in lighter-than-normal volume on Tuesday after data showed expansion in Chinese and U.S. manufacturing activity backed a brighter demand outlook from two of the world's top consumers. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $40 to close at $8,440 a tonne. On Monday, it touched a near one-month peak at $8,496.75. In New York, the July COMEX contract gained 1.40 cents to settle at $3.8435 per lb, after dealing between $3.8120 and $3.8555. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices turned higher on Tuesday after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth. Brent June crude rose 19 cents to settle at $119.66 a barrel, after two weaker closes, having swung from $118.80 to $120.02. U.S. June crude gained $1.29 to settle at $106.16, highest close since March 27. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; 91-022-61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)