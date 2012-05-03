--------------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,435.91 +6.40 NZSX 50 3,594.68 -20.80 DJIA 13,268.57 -10.75 Nikkei 9,380.25 +29.30 NASDAQ 3,059.85 +9.41 FTSE 5,758.11 -54.12 S&P 500 1,402.30 -3.52 Hang Seng 21,193.54 -115.54 SPI 200 Fut 4,432.00 +3.00 CRB Index 304.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.927 0.00 US 30 YR Bond 3.118 0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3142 1.3143 Yen US$ 80.16 80.18 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1647.91 Silver (Lon) 30.44 Gold (NY) 1648.8 Light Crude 105.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will also disappoint investors. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 10.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 13,268.57. The S&P 500 Index fell 3.52 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,402.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.41 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,059.85. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index dipped on Wednesday, surrendering much of the previous session's gains as weaker banking and oil stocks outweighed stronger performances from Next and BSkyB, supported by better sales figures. The FTSE was down 0.9 percent at 5,758.11 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gained a modest 0.3 percent on Wednesday, buoyed by an easing yen after U.S. manufacturing data beat expectations, but investors were restrained ahead of national holidays and European elections at the weekend. The Nikkei ended up 29.3 points at 9,380.5, below its 13-week moving average of 9,521.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged by China Construction Bank Corp and Bank of China Ltd after Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd priced block deals for both at the bottom of an indicative range. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.47 percent at 21,209.44. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.22 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on the central bank's policy meeting. The single currency stood at $1.3148, after falling nearly 1 percent to $1.3122 in the wake of a survey showing more weakness in Europe's manufacturing sector. Immediate support is seen around $1.3104, the April 23 trough. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday as weakness in European manufacturing and slower private-sector hiring in the United States fueled expectations of a global slowdown and boosted demand for low-risk investments. In the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up 6/32 in price to yield 1.92 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 22/32 in price for a 3.11 percent yield, down 4 basis points from Tuesday's close, and near a three-month low set more than a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold remained under pressure on Thursday after disappointing data from both sides of the Atlantic fueled concerns about global growth, while investors awaited a rate decision by the European Central Bank later in the day for more trading cues. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,650.89 an ounce by 0019 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. U.S. gold also inched down 0.1 percent to $1,651.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper steadied on Thursday, after posting its biggest daily drop in more than a week in the previous session as disappointing economic data from both sides of the Atlantic dented the outlook for demand. Investors were exercising caution ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report after Wednesday's data showed American private firms hired a far fewer-than-expected 119,000 people in April, the smallest gain since September 2011. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped $7.75 to $8,297.25 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after falling 1.6 percent on Wednesday - its biggest single-day decline since April 23. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude steadied above $118 a barrel on Thursday, reflecting caution among investors ahead of a key U.S. employment report after dismal data from the United States to Europe renewed doubts about the state of the global economy. U.S. oil eased 12 cents to $105.10 after dropping nearly 1 percent on Wednesday. Brent and U.S. crude's percentage losses in the previous session were the biggest since mid-April. For a full report, double click on - - - - ((Compiled by Manoj Dharra; 91-022-61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com) (by Manoj Dharra)