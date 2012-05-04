--------------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,428.96 -6.95 NZSX 50 3,553.97 -22.72 DJIA 13,206.59 -61.98 Nikkei 9,380.25 +29.30 NASDAQ 3,024.30 -35.55 FTSE 5,766.55 +8.44 S&P 500 1,391.57 -10.74 Hang Seng 21,088.76 -162.02 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 301.40 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.933 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.1200 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3157 1.3159 Yen US$ 80.13 80.21 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1636.21 Silver (Lon) 30.10 Gold (NY) 1636.8 Light Crude 102.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with latest Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.98 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 13,206.59. The S&P 500 Index dropped 10.74 points, or 0.77 percent, to finish at 1,391.57. The Nasdaq Composite lost 35.55 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 3,024.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip-index edged up in thin volume on Thursday as gains among defensive stocks offset disappointing trading updates among cyclicals and weak U.S. macro data. The FTSE 100 closed 8.44 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 5,766.55 points, having traded only 87 percent of its 90-day volume average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Japanese market will close on Thursday and Friday for national holidays. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Friday, with China banking and oil majors among the biggest drags on benchmark indexes as investors cut risk ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.67 percent at 21,107.19. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.96 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The dollar held steady versus the yen and euro on Friday, but could face downside risks if U.S. jobs data disappoints and stirs renewed speculation about further monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The euro was little changed at $1.3156, having bounced off the previous day's two-week low after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday gave no strong hints about the possibility of more monetary stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose slightly on Thursday as data showing a bigger-than-expected pullback in growth in the U.S. services sector offset a surprisingly large drop in U.S. claims for jobless benefits. On slightly below-average trading volume, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was up just 1/32 for the day, yielding 1.93 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold held near its weakest in a week on Friday as cautious investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of U.S. payrolls report, which could revive hopes of a third round of U.S. Federal Reserve bond buying. Market expectations for Friday's non-farm payrolls report have fallen this week, with dealers now suspecting the economy added 125,000 to 150,000 jobs in April, below a Reuters consensus forecast of 170,000. Gold hardly changed at $1,635.26 an ounce by 0029 GMT, having dropped on Thursday to its lowest since April 25 at $1,630.70 after U.S. data showed services employment declined in April to its lowest level since December. U.S. gold added $1.10 an ounce to $1,635.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday, after touching one-week lows in the previous session, although the modest gains reflect caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report after a recent spate of soft data underscored the fragility of the U.S. recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up $16 to $8,245 a tonne by 0135 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $8,200 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on T hursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing through key support levels. U.S. crude ended 2.6 percent lower, the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14, while Brent crude finished down 1.8 percent, racking up a 3 percent loss in two straight days, its biggest two-day percentage loss since Feb. 28. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; 91-022-61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)