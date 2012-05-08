Mumbai, May 8
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,301.29 -94.74 NZSX 50 3,552.424 +12.294
DJIA 13,008.53 -29.74 Nikkei 9,172.09 +52.95
NASDAQ 2,957.76 +1.42 FTSE 5,655.06 -111.49
S&P 500 1,369.58 +0.48 Hang Seng 20,596.74 +60.09
SPI 200 Fut 4,322.00 +32.00 CRB Index 297.50
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.8716 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.0630 +0.004
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3030 1.3032 Yen US$ 79.98 80.02
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1637.01 Silver (Lon) 30.02
Gold (NY) 1637.6 Light Crude 97.82
----------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------(8:30 a.m.Indian Time)-----------------------
Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Investors brushed off Europe's election results,
as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly
unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the
euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.
U.S. financial stocks, normally highly sensitive to events
that could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal stability, were not
only the biggest gainers, but had the heaviest volume.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 29.74 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 13,008.53 at the close. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.04
percent, to 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index added
1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,957.76.
LONDON - UK markets were closed on Monday for a public
holiday. Coverage will resume on Tuesday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on
Tuesday, recovering from steep losses in the previous session,
after U.S. stocks made marginal gains overnight as investors
shrugged off the results of European elections.
The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to 9,193.59, hovering
slightly above its 26-week moving average of 9,122.27. The
broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 775.88.
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares was set to open higher on
Tuesday, bolstered by HSBC Holdings which will report
quarterly earnings later in the day expected to show it gained
from a rebound in investment banking income and lower bad debt.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.54 percent at
20,647.38. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.52 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE- The euro eased on Tuesday but stayed above the
previous day's three-month low, with market positioning seen
offering the currency some support even as worries over
political uncertainty in Greece clouded its outlook.
The single currency dipped 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade
on Monday to $1.3043, but stayed well above Monday's
trough near $1.2955, its lowest level since late January.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged up on Monday,
pushing benchmark yields to three-month lows after weekend
elections in France and Greece added to worries over the euro
zone debt crisis and ahead of U.S. debt sales later in the week.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded
1/32 higher in price, pushing yields down to 1.877 percent from
Friday's close of 1.89 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold held steady on Tuesday as a backlash by
voters in Greece and France against austerity measures continued
to weigh on the euro, while upbeat prospects for demand in India
and China, the world's top two gold consumer, lent some support
to prices.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.49 an ounce
by 0100 GMT.
U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,638.10.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- London copper rose on Tuesday as the London Metal
Exchange resumed trading after a one-day holiday, with sentiment
improving on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its
struggling banks.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.5 percent to $8,216 a tonne by 0114 GMT, after falling 0.7
percent on Friday.
The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 57,820 yuan
($9,200) a tonne, after falling 1.4 percent in the previous
session.
OIL
NEW YORK- Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled
well above lows reached after European election results revived
worries about the euro zone debt crisis, reinforcing anxiety
about anemic economic growth and petroleum demand fueled by last
week's U.S. employment data showing slower job creation.
Brent June crude dipped 2 cents to settle at $113.16
a barrel. It earlier slumped to $110.34, the lowest intraday
price since Jan. 30 and marking a 14 percent retreat from the
2012 peak of $128.40 hit in March.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; 91-022-61807243;
manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)