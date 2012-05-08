Mumbai, May 8 Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,301.29 -94.74 NZSX 50 3,552.424 +12.294 DJIA 13,008.53 -29.74 Nikkei 9,172.09 +52.95 NASDAQ 2,957.76 +1.42 FTSE 5,655.06 -111.49 S&P 500 1,369.58 +0.48 Hang Seng 20,596.74 +60.09 SPI 200 Fut 4,322.00 +32.00 CRB Index 297.50 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8716 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.0630 +0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3030 1.3032 Yen US$ 79.98 80.02 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1637.01 Silver (Lon) 30.02 Gold (NY) 1637.6 Light Crude 97.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------(8:30 a.m.Indian Time)----------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. U.S. financial stocks, normally highly sensitive to events that could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal stability, were not only the biggest gainers, but had the heaviest volume. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 29.74 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,008.53 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,957.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. Coverage will resume on Tuesday. For Friday's report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on Tuesday, recovering from steep losses in the previous session, after U.S. stocks made marginal gains overnight as investors shrugged off the results of European elections. The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to 9,193.59, hovering slightly above its 26-week moving average of 9,122.27. The broader Topix index advanced 0.5 percent to 775.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares was set to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by HSBC Holdings which will report quarterly earnings later in the day expected to show it gained from a rebound in investment banking income and lower bad debt. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.54 percent at 20,647.38. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.52 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The euro eased on Tuesday but stayed above the previous day's three-month low, with market positioning seen offering the currency some support even as worries over political uncertainty in Greece clouded its outlook. The single currency dipped 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday to $1.3043, but stayed well above Monday's trough near $1.2955, its lowest level since late January. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged up on Monday, pushing benchmark yields to three-month lows after weekend elections in France and Greece added to worries over the euro zone debt crisis and ahead of U.S. debt sales later in the week. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded 1/32 higher in price, pushing yields down to 1.877 percent from Friday's close of 1.89 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold held steady on Tuesday as a backlash by voters in Greece and France against austerity measures continued to weigh on the euro, while upbeat prospects for demand in India and China, the world's top two gold consumer, lent some support to prices. Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.49 an ounce by 0100 GMT. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,638.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper rose on Tuesday as the London Metal Exchange resumed trading after a one-day holiday, with sentiment improving on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5 percent to $8,216 a tonne by 0114 GMT, after falling 0.7 percent on Friday. The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 57,820 yuan ($9,200) a tonne, after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled well above lows reached after European election results revived worries about the euro zone debt crisis, reinforcing anxiety about anemic economic growth and petroleum demand fueled by last week's U.S. employment data showing slower job creation. Brent June crude dipped 2 cents to settle at $113.16 a barrel. It earlier slumped to $110.34, the lowest intraday price since Jan. 30 and marking a 14 percent retreat from the 2012 peak of $128.40 hit in March. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; 91-022-61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)