Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,314.35 +13.06 NZSX 50 3,558.562 +6.498
DJIA 13,080.73 +34.59 Nikkei 9,072.18 -109.47
NASDAQ 2,946.27 -11.49 FTSE 5,554.55 -100.51
S&P 500 1,363.72 -5.86 Hang Seng 20,318.45 -164.55
SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 295.10
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.833 -0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.0288 -0.008
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2967 1.2969 Yen US$ 79.85 79.86
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1594.86 Silver (Lon) 29.50
Gold (NY) 1594.6 Light Crude 96.59
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates with latest Tokyo and Hong Kong
figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after
political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's
fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to
close well above lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.44
points, or 0.59 percent, at 12,932.09. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.86 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,363.72.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.49 points, or
0.39 percent, at 2,946.27.
LONDON - A slump in heavyweight mining stocks drove
Britain's benchmark share index down to its lowest level since
the start of 2012, after Greece's commitment to bailout pledges
was put into question - and dealers said further falls were
likely.
The FTSE 100 index ended down 100.51 points, or 1.8
percent, at 5,554.55 points - its lowest close since December
28, when it ended at 5,507.40 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.2 percent in
Wednesday's morning session as diminished risk appetite sent the
benchmark index down to 9,072.2, just above its 200-day moving
average of 9,058.1. The broader Topix index fell 1.1 percent to
767.8.
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on
Wednesday, looking poised for a fifth consecutive loss, with
China plays accounting for the top 10 drags on the Hang Seng
Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent
at 20,361.55. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to begin down 1.07
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro eased and hovered near a recent
three-month low on Wednesday, hurt by worries that political
uncertainty in Greece and a French leadership change may
undermine austerity plans key to tackling the euro zone's debt
crisis.
The euro stayed under pressure after the leader of Greece's
Left Coalition party said on Tuesday the country's commitment to
an European Union/International Monetary Fund rescue deal had
become null and void.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries largely held on to early gains on
Tuesday after a solidly bid three-year note auction, with
Greece's struggle to form a government prompting investors to
scoop up safe havens.
On above-average volume, 10-year Treasury note
prices were last up 09/32 to yield 1.844 percent, hovering near
a three-month low.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold and silver prices fell to their lowest
levels since early January on Wednesday, pressured by a
weakening euro as investors fretted about a political upheaval
in Greece.
Spot gold dropped to $1,594.19 per ounce and recovered
slightly to $1,596.56 by 0227 GMT.
Spot silver fell to $29.08 per ounce before paring
some losses to trade at $29.16.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - London copper futures inched up on Wednesday,
after hitting two-week lows near $8,000 a tonne in the previous
session, ahead of Chinese data this week, which is likely to
show the economy of the world's top copper user has bottomed out
as inflation slows and output picks up.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.3 percent to $8,118.75 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after falling
1 percent on Tuesday.
The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 57,380
yuan($9,100) a tonne, after edging up 0.1 percent in the
previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices weakened on Tuesday for a fifth day
running as Greece's post-election uncertainty added to signs of
economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic and fanned
concerns about weakening demand for petroleum as supply
increases.
Brent June crude LCOc1 eased 43 cents to settle at $112.73 a
barrel, having fallen to $110.53, finding support above Monday's
$110.34 intraday low.
U.S. June crude CLc1 fell 93 cents to settle at $97.01. It
slumped as low as $95.52, also finding support above Monday's
2012 low at $95.34.
