MUMBAI, May 9 -------------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,314.35 +13.06 NZSX 50 3,558.562 +6.498 DJIA 13,080.73 +34.59 Nikkei 9,072.18 -109.47 NASDAQ 2,946.27 -11.49 FTSE 5,554.55 -100.51 S&P 500 1,363.72 -5.86 Hang Seng 20,318.45 -164.55 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 295.10 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.833 -0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.0288 -0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2967 1.2969 Yen US$ 79.85 79.86 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1594.86 Silver (Lon) 29.50 Gold (NY) 1594.6 Light Crude 96.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with latest Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.44 points, or 0.59 percent, at 12,932.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.86 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,363.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.49 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,946.27. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A slump in heavyweight mining stocks drove Britain's benchmark share index down to its lowest level since the start of 2012, after Greece's commitment to bailout pledges was put into question - and dealers said further falls were likely. The FTSE 100 index ended down 100.51 points, or 1.8 percent, at 5,554.55 points - its lowest close since December 28, when it ended at 5,507.40 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.2 percent in Wednesday's morning session as diminished risk appetite sent the benchmark index down to 9,072.2, just above its 200-day moving average of 9,058.1. The broader Topix index fell 1.1 percent to 767.8. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on Wednesday, looking poised for a fifth consecutive loss, with China plays accounting for the top 10 drags on the Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 20,361.55. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to begin down 1.07 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro eased and hovered near a recent three-month low on Wednesday, hurt by worries that political uncertainty in Greece and a French leadership change may undermine austerity plans key to tackling the euro zone's debt crisis. The euro stayed under pressure after the leader of Greece's Left Coalition party said on Tuesday the country's commitment to an European Union/International Monetary Fund rescue deal had become null and void. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries largely held on to early gains on Tuesday after a solidly bid three-year note auction, with Greece's struggle to form a government prompting investors to scoop up safe havens. On above-average volume, 10-year Treasury note prices were last up 09/32 to yield 1.844 percent, hovering near a three-month low. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold and silver prices fell to their lowest levels since early January on Wednesday, pressured by a weakening euro as investors fretted about a political upheaval in Greece. Spot gold dropped to $1,594.19 per ounce and recovered slightly to $1,596.56 by 0227 GMT. Spot silver fell to $29.08 per ounce before paring some losses to trade at $29.16. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper futures inched up on Wednesday, after hitting two-week lows near $8,000 a tonne in the previous session, ahead of Chinese data this week, which is likely to show the economy of the world's top copper user has bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $8,118.75 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after falling 1 percent on Tuesday. The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 57,380 yuan($9,100) a tonne, after edging up 0.1 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices weakened on Tuesday for a fifth day running as Greece's post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic and fanned concerns about weakening demand for petroleum as supply increases. Brent June crude LCOc1 eased 43 cents to settle at $112.73 a barrel, having fallen to $110.53, finding support above Monday's $110.34 intraday low. U.S. June crude CLc1 fell 93 cents to settle at $97.01. It slumped as low as $95.52, also finding support above Monday's 2012 low at $95.34. For a full report, double click on - - - -