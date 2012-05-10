------------------(8:15 a.m Indian Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,287.60 +12.52 NZSX 50 3,573.30 +13.84 DJIA 12,835.06 -97.03 Nikkei 9,065.03 +19.97 NASDAQ 2,934.71 -11.56 FTSE 5,530.05 -24.50 S&P 500 1,354.58 -9.14 Hang Seng 20,335.68 +5.04 SPI 200 Fut 4,250.00 -30.00 CRB Index 294.83 -0.30 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8635 +0.037 US 30 YR Bond 3.0351 +0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2944 1.2945 Yen US$ 79.71 79.75 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1592.76 Silver (Lon) 29.26 Gold (NY) 1593.10 Light Crude 96.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session. The Dow Jones industrial average finished down 97.03 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,835.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.14 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 11.56 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,934.71. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK equities slumped to their lowest level this year on Wednesday and faced further losses amid downbeat corporate reports and concerns about the health of the euro zone, Britain's biggest export market. The London blue chip index index closed down 24.50 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,530.05, extending Tuesday's 1.8 percent drop. In volatile trading, it hit an intra-day trough of 5,464.41 points - its weakest level since late December 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average briefly slipped below 9,000 on Thursday for the first time since Feb. 14 as concern about the fragility of Spanish banks and political uncertainty in Greece dented sentiment. Gains in Toyota Motor Corp, up 2.2 percent after positive earnings, and the utility sector lent support. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent to 9,019.28 at 0118 GMT after falling to 8,895.90, the lowest since Feb. 14. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday and could record a sixth straight loss, dragged by weakness in Chinese financials ahead of April trade data from Beijing due later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.08 percent at 20,313.97. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to begin down 0.59 percent. FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro wallowed near a 3 1/2-month low against the dollar on Thursday as political deadlock in Greece threatens its rescue deal and raises the spectre of the country leaving the euro zone. The euro fell as low as $1.29115 on Wednesday, having broken below technical support at a 61.8 percent retracement of its rally earlier this year from $1.2624 to $1.3487. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in choppy trade on Wednesday, lifted by worries Greece may have to call another election and that Spain could need a bailout. The 30-year bond seesawed, with prices both rising and falling before gaining 1/32 in the afternoon to yield 3.036 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold struggled to make headway on Thursday after three straight sessions of losses, with investors still worried about political deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking sector. Spot gold was flat at $1,590.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after dipping to a four-month low of $1,579.30 in the previous session. U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,590.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper futures rose on Thursday, bouncing off the previous session's three-week lows as some Chinese investors took advantage of the dip in prices to cover short positions and restock. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK, May 9 Brent crude futures climbed back into positive territory in late trading o n W ednesday, snapping five days of losses after approval of a bailout payment to Greece eased worries about euro zone debt. U.S. June crude dipped 20 cents to close at $96.81, falling for the sixth straight session. Losses were limited as it found support at the 200-day moving average of $96.29. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807243)