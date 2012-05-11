-----------------(8:15 a.m Indian Time)-----------------------Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,280.8 -14.85 NZSX 50 3,562.70 -6.353 DJIA 12,855.04 +19.98 Nikkei 9,012.47 +2.82 NASDAQ 2,933.64 -1.07 FTSE 5,543.95 +13.90 S&P 500 1,357.99 +3.41 Hang Seng 20,062.71 -168.38 SPI 200 Fut 4,308.00 +7.00 CRB Index 294.59 -0.24 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8566 -0.017 US 30 YR Bond 3.0351 -0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2921 1.2924 Yen US$ 79.84 79.87 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1587.01 Silver (Lon) 28.85 Gold (NY) 1587.2 Light Crude 95.98 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse." S&P 500 futures fell 11.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 16.75 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A bounce back by risk-sensitive banks and commodity stocks hauled Britain's stock index higher on Thursday after a roller-coaster session, with worries over the global growth outlook easing following benign U.S. jobless claims. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 13.90 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,543.95, holding above key technical support at 5,538 after recovering from a drop through the 5,500 level early on. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO,- The Nikkei share average steadied on Friday ahead of industrial output data from China, Japan's largest export market, though investors zoomed in on companies such as Nikon Corp and Hitachi Corp which have reported positive earnings. The Nikkei was flat at 9,008.10, holding below its 200-day moving average near 9,049. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday ahead of a slew of April economic data from Beijing later in the day, set to extend a losing streak into a seventh session and with the Hang Seng Index poised for its worst weekly loss since last September. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.71 percent at 20,083.27. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to begin down 1.17 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro hit a fresh 3-1/2 month low on Friday as the common currency smarted from political deadlock in Greece that has left investors fretting about the risk of the country exiting the euro zone. The currency fell to as low as $1.2907, after stop-loss sell orders were triggered around $1.2925. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices dropped on Thursday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data and a pause in the steady stream of worrying news from Europe helped ease appetite for safe-haven government debt. But prices trimmed losses after an auction of 30-year bonds at a yield below market expectations as investors bid more aggressively for the U.S. debt. The sale of 30-year bonds notched a high yield of 3.090 percent, slightly below the yield in the when-issued market before the auction. The when-issue market is considered a proxy for where the high yield will come in at auction. Thirty-year bond prices, which had traded off more than a point before the sale, pared losses to fall 16/32 in price to yield 3.054 late in the afternoon. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped in thin trade on Friday, heading for its worst weekly fall since March, as investors failed to shake off worries about Europe's festering debt crisis which threatens to hurt global economic growth. Gold, though traditionally seen as a safe haven, fell victim to a wave of sell-offs across risk assets in the past few days, which forced investors and speculators to sell bullion to cover losses in other markets. Spot gold eased $1.42 to $1,592.31 an ounce by 0020 GMT, having risen slightly on Thursday as higher U.S. equities spurred bargain hunting.U.S. gold for June delivery fell $2.80 an ounce to $1,592.70 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper prices inched lower on Friday, reversing gains from the previous session, while investors await output and inflation data from China for cues on the growth of the world's second-largest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to $8,093.25 a tonne by 0103 GMT, on course for second straight weekly drop.The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.2 percent to 57,650 yuan ($9,100) a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil demand outlook. China, the world's second largest oil consumer after the United States, reported that its exports and imports in April grow at a far slower rate than forecast. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807243)