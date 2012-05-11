-----------------(8:15 a.m Indian
Time)-----------------------Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,280.8 -14.85 NZSX 50 3,562.70 -6.353
DJIA 12,855.04 +19.98 Nikkei 9,012.47 +2.82
NASDAQ 2,933.64 -1.07 FTSE 5,543.95 +13.90
S&P 500 1,357.99 +3.41 Hang Seng 20,062.71 -168.38
SPI 200 Fut 4,308.00 +7.00 CRB Index 294.59 -0.24
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.8566 -0.017 US 30 YR Bond 3.0351 -0.006
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2921 1.2924 Yen US$ 79.84 79.87
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1587.01 Silver (Lon) 28.85
Gold (NY) 1587.2 Light Crude 95.98
---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday
evening as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that
its chief investment office had incurred "significant
mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse."
S&P 500 futures fell 11.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 16.75 points.
LONDON - A bounce back by risk-sensitive banks and commodity
stocks hauled Britain's stock index higher on Thursday after a
roller-coaster session, with worries over the global growth
outlook easing following benign U.S. jobless claims.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 13.90 points,
or 0.3 percent at 5,543.95, holding above key technical support
at 5,538 after recovering from a drop through the 5,500 level
early on.
TOKYO,- The Nikkei share average steadied on Friday ahead of
industrial output data from China, Japan's largest export
market, though investors zoomed in on companies such as Nikon
Corp and Hitachi Corp which have reported
positive earnings.
The Nikkei was flat at 9,008.10, holding below its
200-day moving average near 9,049.
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Friday ahead of a slew of April economic data from Beijing later
in the day, set to extend a losing streak into a seventh session
and with the Hang Seng Index poised for its worst weekly loss
since last September.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.71 percent
at 20,083.27. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to begin down 1.17
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro hit a fresh 3-1/2 month low on Friday as the
common currency smarted from political deadlock in Greece that
has left investors fretting about the risk of the country
exiting the euro zone.
The currency fell to as low as $1.2907, after
stop-loss sell orders were triggered around $1.2925.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices dropped on Thursday as
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data and a pause in
the steady stream of worrying news from Europe helped ease
appetite for safe-haven government debt.
But prices trimmed losses after an auction of 30-year bonds
at a yield below market expectations as investors bid more
aggressively for the U.S. debt.
The sale of 30-year bonds notched a high yield of 3.090
percent, slightly below the yield in the when-issued market
before the auction. The when-issue market is
considered a proxy for where the high yield will come in at
auction.
Thirty-year bond prices, which had traded off more than a
point before the sale, pared losses to fall 16/32 in price to
yield 3.054 late in the afternoon.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped in thin trade on Friday, heading
for its worst weekly fall since March, as investors failed to
shake off worries about Europe's festering debt crisis which
threatens to hurt global economic growth.
Gold, though traditionally seen as a safe haven, fell victim
to a wave of sell-offs across risk assets in the past few days,
which forced investors and speculators to sell bullion to cover
losses in other markets.
Spot gold eased $1.42 to $1,592.31 an ounce by 0020
GMT, having risen slightly on Thursday as higher U.S. equities
spurred bargain hunting.U.S. gold for June delivery fell
$2.80 an ounce to $1,592.70 an ounce.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper prices inched lower on Friday, reversing
gains from the previous session, while investors await output
and inflation data from China for cues on the growth of the
world's second-largest economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.1 percent to $8,093.25 a tonne by 0103 GMT, on
course for second straight weekly drop.The most-traded August
copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 0.2 percent to 57,650 yuan
($9,100) a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on
Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC
production and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market
muddied the oil demand outlook.
China, the world's second largest oil consumer after the
United States, reported that its exports and imports in April
grow at a far slower rate than forecast.
