--------------------(08:30a.m./ 0300 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,046.46 -110.95 NZSX 50 3,494.55 -6.880 DJIA 12,369.38 -73.11 Nikkei 8,633.94 +22.63 NASDAQ 2,778.79 -34.90 FTSE 5,267.62 -70.76 S&P 500 1,295.22 -9.64 Hang Seng 18,872.66 -79.19 SPI 200 Fut 4,050.00 -8.00 CRB Index 290.43 +0.88 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.831 +0.03 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2794 1.2797 Yen US$ 79.13 79.16 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1596.31 Silver (Lon) 28.66 Gold (NY) 1596.5 Light Crude 91.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 73.11 points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,295.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 34.90 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,778.79. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest closing level in nearly six months on Friday, as persistent fears over a Greek euro exit and debt-laden Spanish banks knocked back heavyweight financial stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 70.76 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,267.62 points - its lowest closing level since Nov. 25, when it finished at 5,164.65 points. The FTSE also recorded its third consecutive week of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday, recovering from sharp falls in the previous session, as a call from world leaders for Greece to remain in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth helped ease investor worries. The Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 8,633.94 in the morning session after sliding 3 percent on Friday to log a seventh straight week of losses, its longest such run since the third quarter of 2001. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Monday, with the Hang Seng Index pulled down by a 2.2 percent fall in shares of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings . The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.26 percent at 18,902. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.02 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro started the week on a subdued note and commodity currencies remained mired at multi-month lows as investors found little comfort in a pledge by world leaders to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil. The single currency last stood at $1.2786, a touch firmer than its New York close on Friday as markets saw Saturday's comments from a summit of the G8 leading industrialised nations as short on details and long on rhetoric. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Friday as investors took profits a day after benchmark yields flirted with their lowest level in at least 60 years as anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis fueled this week's rally of safe-haven bonds. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 10/32 in price at 100-7/32 to yield 1.72 percent, up 3 basis points from Thursday. The 10-year yield finished at 1.69 percent on Thursday, the lowest closing level in at least 60 years, according to Tradeweb. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose more than 1 percent o n Friday, on track for its largest two-day gain since October, boosted by investors' consolidation of positions ahead of the weekend and a stronger euro. Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,588.96 an ounce at 2:06 p.m. EDT (1806 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled 1.08 percent higher at $1,591.9. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper posted losses for a third straight week on Friday, losing 4.5 percent of its value over the past five days, on fears Europe's spiraling debt crisis and China's slowdown will erode demand for metals. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper edged up $1 to close at $7,650 a tonne. New York could not hold on to earlier gains. The COMEX July contract fell 1.05 cents to settle at $3.4685 per lb, after dealing from $3.4515 to $3.5160. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a 2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in focus. Brent July crude eased 35 cents to settle at $107.14 a barrel, having fallen to a 2012 low of $106.40, its lowest intraday price since Dec. 21. For the week, Brent slipped 3.7 percent and the 10.59 percent loss in three weeks is the biggest three-week percentage drop since the week to May 20, 2011. U.S. June crude fell a sixth straight session, dropping $1.08 to settle at $91.48, after tumbling to $91.08, the lowest intraday price since Nov. 3. For a full report, double click on - - - -