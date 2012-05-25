-----------------(8:20 India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,033.50 +22.35 NZSX 50 3,489.4 -6.80 DJIA 12,529.75 +33.60 Nikkei 8,563.65 +0.27 NASDAQ 2,839.38 -10.74 FTSE 5,350.05 +83.64 S&P 500 1,320.68 +1.82 Hang Seng 18,584.16 -81.35 SPI 200 Fut 4,071.00 +19.00 CRB Index 281.92 +0.48 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7620 -0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.8550 -0.021 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2530 1.2531 Yen US$ 79.69 79.72 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1552.55 Silver (Lon) 28.00 Gold (NY) 1552.3 Light Crude 90.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech spending. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.60 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,529.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.82 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,320.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.74 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,839.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index recovered on Thursday from stinging losses during the previous session as bargain hunters snapped up beaten-down financial and commodities stocks, although traders said any rally could prove short-lived. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 83.64 points, or 1.6 percent, to 5,350.05 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as investors picked up battered stocks after gains in U.S. and European markets, but it may not be enough to prevent a weekly fall that would see the market post its longest run of weekly losses in 20 years. The average advanced 0.3 percent to 8,592.21 on Friday, but is still down 0.3 percent this week. If the Nikkei were to end the week lower it would be the eighth straight week of losses, its longest such run since 1992. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday helped by a 1.2 percent jump for HSBC Holdings Plc , but the benchmark Hang Seng Index is poised for a third-straight loss. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.36 percent at 18,734.38. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.06 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt crisis which saw the currency drop nearly two percent this week. Rattled by worries over lack of growth in the euro area, the fragile situation of the region's banking system and a potential messy Greek exit, the euro is poised to chalk up its heftiest weekly loss since the first week of April. The euro fetched $1.2535, gently pulling away from $1.2516, its lowest since July 2010. Against the yen, the euro recovered from a four-month trough of 99.37 yen to last stand at 99.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices drifted lower on Thursday after a well-received auction of seven-year notes and as traders prepared for an abbreviated session ahead of a long holiday weekend. Seven-year notes, last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.176 percent, are among the most sensitive to speculation over further quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve as they have benefited from the Fed's bond purchases. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold barely moved on Friday in line with calmer equities but the metal was on track for a 6 percent loss this month, hit by fears the debt crisis in Europe could spiral out of control and trigger a global economic slowdown. Dealers are awaiting the release of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data later in the day for clues on investors' interest after net "long" managed money in U.S. gold -- which reflects bullish bets on bullion -- fell by $2.2 billion to $12.2 billion for the week ended May 15. Spot gold was steady at $1,558.40 an ounce by 0046 GMT after hitting a session high at $1,577.50 on Thursday, when the euro briefly rose against the U.S. dollar. U.S. gold for June delivery was hardly changed at $1,558.00 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday but remained on course for its fourth straight week of declines as worries mount about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and on global economic growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,613.25 a tonne by 0101 GMT, on track for a 0.5 percent decline from the week before, its fourth consecutive week in the red.The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.1 percent to 55,090 yuan ($8,700) a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's slump as investors fretted about potential disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no agreement. The contract fell as low as $105.03, the weakest intraday price since Dec. 20 -- down 17 percent from its 2012 high of $128.40 struck on March 1. U.S. crude for July closed up 76 cents at $90.66 a barrel, after climbing to an early high of $91.52. On Wednesday, it settled at $89.90, the lowest close for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 21. U.S. crude is down about 18 percent from its 2012 high of $110.55, also hit on March 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)