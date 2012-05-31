MUMBAI, May 31 ----------------(8:25 a.m India
Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,043 -43.0 NZSX 50 3,481.34 +3.05
DJIA 12,419.86 -160.83 Nikkei 8,474.57 -158.62
NASDAQ 2,837.36 -33.63 FTSE 5,297.28 -93.86
S&P 500 1,313.32 -19.10 Hang Seng 18,451.39 -238.83
SPI 200 Fut 4,043.00 -43.00 CRB Index 275.05 -4.69
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6170 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.714 +0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2372 1.2372 Yen US$ 78.70 78.78
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1562.50 Silver (Lon) 27.84
Gold (NY) 1561.4 Light Crude 87.54
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond
yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial
markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis.
The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 6 percent in May, heading for
its worst monthly performance since September.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 160.83 points, or
1.28 percent, to 12,419.86. The S&P 500 Index .SPX dropped 19.10
points, or 1.43 percent, to 1,313.32. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC
fell 33.63 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,837.36.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares dropped on Wednesday, snapping
a four-session rally, as rising bond yields for Italy and Spain
and the latest poll results in Greece stoked fears about the
euro zone debt crisis, sapping investors' risk appetite.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 93.86 points, or 1.7
percent at 5,297.28, reversing much of the rally seen since last
Thursday and putting it on course for a monthly drop of more
than 7.5 percent in May, its worst performance since August
2012.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell sharply in early
trade on Thursday, with exporters such as Canon Inc and
Mazda buckling under a strong yen and risk aversion heightened
after Spain and Italy appeared increasingly unable to finance
their own debt.
The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,471.66 , smashing through
the psychologically important 8,500 level as the yen firmed to a
four and a-half month high against the euro after Italian
10-year bond yields breached the 6 percent danger level on
Wednesday. The broader Topix index fell 1.5 percent to
712.98.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are poised to post their worst
May performance in 14 years as an escalating euro zone crisis
coupled with fears about China's economy wiped out all of the
Hang Seng Index's gains for the year.
The Hang Seng Index was down 1.4 percent at 18,425 by
0239 GMT, with the intraday low in January at about 18,302.8
seen as chart support. The benchmark is down 12.7 percent in May
and down 0.1 percent in 2012.
The benchmark is poised for its worst monthly performance
since last September and its worst May since 1998, when it dived
14 percent on both occasions.
For a full report, double click on
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro hit a two-year low on Thursday over
mounting concerns Spain may need assistance to fix its leveraged
banking sector in a shrinking economy.
The euro fell to as low as $1.2368 on
Thursday. It last stood at $1.2363 in early Asian trade. The
common currency also fell to 97.74 yen, edging near a
11-year low of 97.04 yen, hit in January.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield fell to its
lowest in at least 60 years on Wednesday as investors fled to
safe-haven assets to ride out Europe's deepening financial
crisis.
The latest investor push into longer-dated Treasuries sent
10-year yields down as low as 1.619 percent, which
is at least a 60-year low based on monthly figures gathered by
Reuters.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after
bouncing from a key support level at $1,530 an ounce in the
previous session, as investors remained focused on Spain's
struggle with it finances and frail banking sector.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,561.80 an ounce by
0035 GMT, on course for a 6 percent monthly fall, stretching its
losing streak to a fourth month and matching a similar run in
late 1999.U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,561.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- London copper dropped to its lowest level for the
year on Thursday, extending the previous session's more than 2
percent fall, as investors continued to exit riskier assets amid
mounting worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
Faded optimism over more stimulus packages in China and weak
data out of the U.S. property market also dragged down prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down $2.25 to $7,472.75 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after hitting
$7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since Dec. 29.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to
the lowest level in seven months as fears about the euro zone
crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets.
Prices for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude
futures headed toward their biggest monthly drop since the
financial crisis of 2008, breaking below a key technical level
as investors headed to perceived safe havens.
Brent July crude LCOc1 fell $3.21 to $103.47 a barrel, the
lowest settlement since Dec. 16. Brent prices are down more than
$15 a barrel so far in May, heading for the biggest monthly
decline since October 2008, right after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
U.S. July crude CLc1 slumped $2.94 to $87.82 a barrel, the
lowest settlement since Oct. 21, 2011. Front-month crude prices
were headed for a loss of more than 17 percent for May, marking
the biggest monthly drop since October 2008.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Complied by Manoj Dharra)