MUMBAI, May 31 ----------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,043 -43.0 NZSX 50 3,481.34 +3.05 DJIA 12,419.86 -160.83 Nikkei 8,474.57 -158.62 NASDAQ 2,837.36 -33.63 FTSE 5,297.28 -93.86 S&P 500 1,313.32 -19.10 Hang Seng 18,451.39 -238.83 SPI 200 Fut 4,043.00 -43.00 CRB Index 275.05 -4.69 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6170 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.714 +0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2372 1.2372 Yen US$ 78.70 78.78 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1562.50 Silver (Lon) 27.84 Gold (NY) 1561.4 Light Crude 87.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 6 percent in May, heading for its worst monthly performance since September. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 160.83 points, or 1.28 percent, to 12,419.86. The S&P 500 Index .SPX dropped 19.10 points, or 1.43 percent, to 1,313.32. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC fell 33.63 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,837.36. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares dropped on Wednesday, snapping a four-session rally, as rising bond yields for Italy and Spain and the latest poll results in Greece stoked fears about the euro zone debt crisis, sapping investors' risk appetite. The FTSE 100 index closed down 93.86 points, or 1.7 percent at 5,297.28, reversing much of the rally seen since last Thursday and putting it on course for a monthly drop of more than 7.5 percent in May, its worst performance since August 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell sharply in early trade on Thursday, with exporters such as Canon Inc and Mazda buckling under a strong yen and risk aversion heightened after Spain and Italy appeared increasingly unable to finance their own debt. The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,471.66 , smashing through the psychologically important 8,500 level as the yen firmed to a four and a-half month high against the euro after Italian 10-year bond yields breached the 6 percent danger level on Wednesday. The broader Topix index fell 1.5 percent to 712.98. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are poised to post their worst May performance in 14 years as an escalating euro zone crisis coupled with fears about China's economy wiped out all of the Hang Seng Index's gains for the year. The Hang Seng Index was down 1.4 percent at 18,425 by 0239 GMT, with the intraday low in January at about 18,302.8 seen as chart support. The benchmark is down 12.7 percent in May and down 0.1 percent in 2012. The benchmark is poised for its worst monthly performance since last September and its worst May since 1998, when it dived 14 percent on both occasions. For a full report, double click on FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro hit a two-year low on Thursday over mounting concerns Spain may need assistance to fix its leveraged banking sector in a shrinking economy. The euro fell to as low as $1.2368 on Thursday. It last stood at $1.2363 in early Asian trade. The common currency also fell to 97.74 yen, edging near a 11-year low of 97.04 yen, hit in January. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest in at least 60 years on Wednesday as investors fled to safe-haven assets to ride out Europe's deepening financial crisis. The latest investor push into longer-dated Treasuries sent 10-year yields down as low as 1.619 percent, which is at least a 60-year low based on monthly figures gathered by Reuters. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after bouncing from a key support level at $1,530 an ounce in the previous session, as investors remained focused on Spain's struggle with it finances and frail banking sector. Spot gold was little changed at $1,561.80 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a 6 percent monthly fall, stretching its losing streak to a fourth month and matching a similar run in late 1999.U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,561. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper dropped to its lowest level for the year on Thursday, extending the previous session's more than 2 percent fall, as investors continued to exit riskier assets amid mounting worries about the euro zone debt crisis. Faded optimism over more stimulus packages in China and weak data out of the U.S. property market also dragged down prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down $2.25 to $7,472.75 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after hitting $7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since Dec. 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest level in seven months as fears about the euro zone crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets. Prices for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures headed toward their biggest monthly drop since the financial crisis of 2008, breaking below a key technical level as investors headed to perceived safe havens. Brent July crude LCOc1 fell $3.21 to $103.47 a barrel, the lowest settlement since Dec. 16. Brent prices are down more than $15 a barrel so far in May, heading for the biggest monthly decline since October 2008, right after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. U.S. July crude CLc1 slumped $2.94 to $87.82 a barrel, the lowest settlement since Oct. 21, 2011. Front-month crude prices were headed for a loss of more than 17 percent for May, marking the biggest monthly drop since October 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Complied by Manoj Dharra)