(Add Australian stock trend) -----------------------(08:36 / 2036 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,281.22 -10.96 NZSX 50 3,631.19 +22.31 DJIA 13,164.78 -7.36 Nikkei 8,925.04 -4.84 NASDAQ 3,030.93 +13.95 FTSE 5,833.04 -31.74 S&P 500 1,405.53 +1.60 Hang Seng 20,052.29 -239.39 SPI 200 Fut 4,246.00 +0.00 CRB Index 301.71 +1.39 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.365 +0.108 US 10 YR Bond 1.814 +0.081 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.730 +0.040 US 30 YR Bond 2.920 +0.089 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0499 1.0468 NZD US$ 0.8067 0.8043 EUR US$ 1.2286 1.2332 Yen US$ 78.86 78.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1601.75 Silver (Lon) 27.640 Gold (NY) 1598.04 Light Crude 94.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australia stock trend. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in another low-volume session on Wednesday, continuing a rally that seems to be taking place in slow motion. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.13 points, or 0.06 percent, to 13,164.01. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,405.43. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.95 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,030.93. The benchmark S&P 500 closed up for a seventh session in nine and is less than a point away from a four-month high. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday in sluggish volumes as weakness in index heavyweights such as miners, tobaccos and Vodafone outstripped gains in financials. London's benchmark index closed down 31.74 points or 0.5 percent at 5,833.04, erasing the previous session's gains and fluctuating in a tight range between 5,800 and 5,900 in volumes just 66 percent of their 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Wednesday as bank and steel shares slid, offsetting gains in exporters from a weaker yen following encouraging economic data from the United States and Germany. The Nikkei pared losses at the last minute to end down just 0.1 percent at 8,925.04 after facing resistance at its 200-day moving average of 8,959.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking a modest rise on Wall Street. Share price index futures added 3 points to 4,246, a 35.2 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,281.2 on Wednesday. Reporting season continues with AMP, Wesfarmers , ASX and Brambles to release results on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen and strengthened versus the euro on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. economic data boosted Treasury yields and cut expectations of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. The euro EUR= fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2285 and lost 0.1 percent to 96.91 yen EURJPY=. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve is likely to launch new stimulus in September and as concerns over Europe ebbed with a lack of new, negative headlines. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose to two-and-a-half month highs o n W ednesday at 1.78 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rebounded on Wednesday from two straight losing sessions, as muted U.S. consumer inflation raised hopes for monetary stimulus and a prominent hedge fund manager's increased appetite for bullion brightened market sentiment. Spot gold XAU= rose 0.4 percent to $1,604.35 an ounce by 3:38 p.m. EDT (1938 GMT). For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper slipped slightly on Wednesday as concerns mounted about the impact of China's slowing growth on industrial demand and the dollar strengthened on waning hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will take further action to boost the world's largest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,385.50 a tonne, 0.4 percent down from a close of $7,416 a tonne on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a barrel at the highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, as a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and expectations for lower North Sea oil output painted a tighter supply picture on both sides of the Atlantic. In London, September Brent crude posted a session high at $116.72 a barrel and closed at $116.25, up $2.22 or nearly 2 percent. It was the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 2. U.S. September crude oil settled at $94.33 a barrel, gaining 90 cents, the highest settlement for front-month U.S. crude since May 14, after hitting a session high of $94.90. For a full report, double click on - - - -