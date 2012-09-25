--------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,558.92 -20.55 Nikkei 9,095.28 +25.99
NASDAQ 3,160.78 -19.18 FTSE 5,838.84 -13.78
S&P 500 1,456.89 -3.26 Hang Seng 20,661.16 -33.54
SPI 200 Fut 4,395.00 -3.00 CRB Index 305.93 -3.05
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.7250 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.9167 +0.016
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2942 1.2944 Yen US$ 77.84 78.85
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1764.44 Silver (Lon) 33.730
Gold (NY) 1767.4 Light Crude 92.04
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as
disappointing German data increased concerns that global
economic growth remains weak.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.55
points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,558.92. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.26 points, or 0.22
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,456.89. The Nasdaq
Composite Index dropped 19.18 points, or 0.60 percent,
to close unofficially at 3,160.78.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, led by
miners, as dull European data kept the focus on a gloomy
economic outlook, tempering the boost given to markets by recent
central bank stimulus moves in Europe and the United States.
The FTSE 100 closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2
percent at 5,838.84, having notched up a loss of 1.1 percent
last week after two consecutive weeks of gains.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on
Tuesday, with demand for equities kept in check by worries over
global growth following a fall in German business sentiment.
The Hang Seng index was set to open at 20,694.3. The
China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland
firms was indicated to open down 0.1 percent.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei inched up in thin trade early on
Tuesday, with some exporters recouping losses while investors
digested more signs of slowing global growth after German
business sentiment dropped and Caterpillar Inc lowered
its outlook.
After starting the session in negative territory the
benchmark began to climb, with securities and real
estate leading the pack and exporters recovering
after being sold off in the previous session on a firmer yen
- - - -
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro steadied in early trade in Asia after
falling to a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight
as worries about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business
data fanned fears of slowing growth.
The euro recovered to $1.2940, after falling as low
as $1.2891 on Monday, its weakest since Sept. 13. The European
unit reached what had been a four-month high of $1.3173 on Sept.
17.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday as
worries about slowing global economic growth drew buyers, and
yields fell back below levels they had traded at before the
Federal Reserve launched its third round of easing a little over
a week ago.
Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as
1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day after the Fed said that it
will buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt a month in an
effort to bring down the country's stubbornly high jobless rate.
The note yields fell to 1.72 percent on Monday, roughly
where they traded before the Fed statement.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday, recovering from a
one-week low hit in the previous session when the precious metal
dipped together with other commodities as weak German data
fanned worries about global growth, giving the dollar a boost.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,765.85 an
ounce by 0027 GMT, after dropping to a one-week low of $1,755.30
in the previous session.U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent
to $1,768.50.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- Copper prices rebounded on Tuesday, after London
copper came off a one-week low in the prior session, but gains
are expected to be capped by worries over the global economy and
on caution ahead of next week's holiday in top metals consumer
China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6 percent to $8,231 per tonne by 0112 GMT, after dropping
1.2 percent in the previous session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell $1.61 to
settle at $109.81 a barrel on Monday, weighed down by
disappointing German data that stirred concerns about global
economic growth.
The international benchmark crude traded as low as $108.78 a
barrel in intraday activity.
- - - -
