--------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,558.92 -20.55 Nikkei 9,095.28 +25.99 NASDAQ 3,160.78 -19.18 FTSE 5,838.84 -13.78 S&P 500 1,456.89 -3.26 Hang Seng 20,661.16 -33.54 SPI 200 Fut 4,395.00 -3.00 CRB Index 305.93 -3.05 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7250 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.9167 +0.016 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2942 1.2944 Yen US$ 77.84 78.85 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1764.44 Silver (Lon) 33.730 Gold (NY) 1767.4 Light Crude 92.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as disappointing German data increased concerns that global economic growth remains weak. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.55 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,558.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.26 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,456.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.18 points, or 0.60 percent, to close unofficially at 3,160.78. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, led by miners, as dull European data kept the focus on a gloomy economic outlook, tempering the boost given to markets by recent central bank stimulus moves in Europe and the United States. The FTSE 100 closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,838.84, having notched up a loss of 1.1 percent last week after two consecutive weeks of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, with demand for equities kept in check by worries over global growth following a fall in German business sentiment. The Hang Seng index was set to open at 20,694.3. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.1 percent. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei inched up in thin trade early on Tuesday, with some exporters recouping losses while investors digested more signs of slowing global growth after German business sentiment dropped and Caterpillar Inc lowered its outlook. After starting the session in negative territory the benchmark began to climb, with securities and real estate leading the pack and exporters recovering after being sold off in the previous session on a firmer yen For a full report, double click on The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro steadied in early trade in Asia after falling to a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data fanned fears of slowing growth. The euro recovered to $1.2940, after falling as low as $1.2891 on Monday, its weakest since Sept. 13. The European unit reached what had been a four-month high of $1.3173 on Sept. 17. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday as worries about slowing global economic growth drew buyers, and yields fell back below levels they had traded at before the Federal Reserve launched its third round of easing a little over a week ago. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as 1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day after the Fed said that it will buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt a month in an effort to bring down the country's stubbornly high jobless rate. The note yields fell to 1.72 percent on Monday, roughly where they traded before the Fed statement. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday, recovering from a one-week low hit in the previous session when the precious metal dipped together with other commodities as weak German data fanned worries about global growth, giving the dollar a boost. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,765.85 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after dropping to a one-week low of $1,755.30 in the previous session.U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,768.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper prices rebounded on Tuesday, after London copper came off a one-week low in the prior session, but gains are expected to be capped by worries over the global economy and on caution ahead of next week's holiday in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $8,231 per tonne by 0112 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell $1.61 to settle at $109.81 a barrel on Monday, weighed down by disappointing German data that stirred concerns about global economic growth. The international benchmark crude traded as low as $108.78 a barrel in intraday activity. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled By Manoj Dharra)