-----------------------(06:42 / 2042 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,099.99 +21.81 NZSX 50 4,551.51 +43.15 DJIA 14,897.55 -105.44 Nikkei 13,424.33 +27.95 NASDAQ 3,599.79 -13.80 FTSE 6,390.84 -62.62 S&P 500 1,642.80 -9.55 Hang Seng 21,817.73 -152.56 SPI 200 Fut 5,040.00 -39.00 TRJCRB Index 288.23 -2.11 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.083 +0.105 US 10 YR Bond 2.894 +0.076 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.670 +0.015 US 30 YR Bond 3.923 +0.069 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.8968 0.9035 NZD US$ 0.7840 0.7932 EUR US$ 1.3356 1.3412 Yen US$ 97.71 97.47 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1363.00 Silver (Lon) 22.940 Gold (NY) 1370.67 Light Crude 103.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australia's stock market trend.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks reversed course in afternoon trading on Wednesday with major indexes at session highs as traders digested the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy-setting committee meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.61 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,011.6, the S&P 500 gained 3.79 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,656.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.646 points or 0.43 percent, to 3,629.236.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for the third straight day on Wednesday to six-week lows, with investors anxious over the prospect of a forthcoming scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1 percent, or 62.62 points lower, at 6,390.84 points, breaching 6,400 in late trade, although volume was just 78 percent of its 90-day average.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from a seven-week low on Wednesday as concerns that capital outflows from Asia will accelerate as the Federal Reserve starts tapering its monetary stimulus slightly eased.

In a choppy session, the benchmark Nikkei fell to as low as 13,250.36 but finished 0.2 percent higher at 13,424.33. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,121.74 in light trade.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday following a decline on Wall Street after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy-setting meeting offered few clues on a time frame for a reduction in its bond-buying program.

Local stock index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,040 points, a 39-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent in the last session, weighed by a mixed bag of earnings.

Another raft of companies are due to release earnings results later in the session. They include Fortescue, Fairfax, Pacific Brands, Brambles, Origin Energy, Tatts, Toll Holdings and Crown.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar gained across the board on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was on track to taper its asset-buying program next month.

The euro hit a session low against the dollar at $1.3334 after the release of the Fed minutes and was last at $1.3370 , down 0.4 percent. On Tuesday, it reached $1.3452, according to Reuters data, the highest since Feb. 14.

Against the yen, the dollar rose to a session high at 97.98 and last changed hands at 97.78, up 0.5 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its July meeting, which offered few new clues on when the central bank is likely to pare back its bond purchase program but maintained expectations it is likely to occur soon.

Benchmark 10-year notes dipped 8/32 in price to yield 2.86 percent, up from 2.82 percent late on Tuesday. They rose to two-year highs of 2.90 percent on Monday.

Thirty-year bonds slipped 17/32 in price to yield 3.88 percent, up from 3.82 percent late on Tuesday. They got as high as 3.914 percent on Monday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

LONDON - Gold was largely flat on Wednesday as traders digested the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting which showed few clues about the timing to scale back its bond-buying stimulus.

Spot gold eased 25 cents to $1,370.42 an ounce by 3:24 p.m. EDT (1924 GMT).

U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled down $2.50 an ounce at $1,370.10, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper fell on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and due to uncertainty across financial markets about the timing of the U.S. retreat from monetary stimulus and the strength of a recovery in top metals consumer China.

Volumes were thin on the London Metal Exchange where three-month copper, untraded at the close, was bid at $7,240 a tonne from $7,320 at the close on Tuesday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Global oil prices slipped on Wednesday, with losses in U.S. crude widening the trans-Atlantic spread for a second day, amid signs that Libyan exports might resume and indications that oil was flowing into the depleted Cushing storage hub.

Brent futures for October fell 38 cents at $109.77 a barrel by 2:03 p.m. EDT (1803) GMT. U.S. October oil fell $1.30 to $103.81 a barrel, off a session low $103.54.

For a full report, double click on