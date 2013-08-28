-----------------------(06:21 / 2021 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,087.16 -54.05 NZSX 50 4,509.72 -32.31 DJIA 14,824.51 +48.38 Nikkei 13,338.46 -203.91 NASDAQ 3,593.35 +14.83 FTSE 6,430.06 -10.91 S&P 500 1,634.96 +4.48 Hang Seng 21,524.65 -350.12 SPI 200 Fut 5,151.00 -20.00 TRJCRB Index 295.69 +0.98 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.943 +0.036 US 10 YR Bond 2.771 +0.062 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.585 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.741 +0.049 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.8937 0.8913 NZD US$ 0.7793 0.7762 EUR US$ 1.3341 1.3383 Yen US$ 97.64 97.26 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1419.50 Silver (Lon) 24.740 Gold (NY) 1416.04 Light Crude 109.46 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Sydney stock market trend. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding after two days of losses as energy shares rose alongside another jump in crude prices. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.79 points, or 0.41 percent, at 14,836.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.93 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,636.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.82 points, or 0.47 percent, at 3,595.35. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday, pressured by the risks of possible Western military action against Syria, but with energy stocks supporting the market after an oil price spike. The FTSE 100 was down 10.91 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,430.06 points at the close as the United States and its allies appeared to be gearing up for a strike against Syria, pushing oil prices to multi-month highs on concerns about Middle Eastern crude supply. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - A selloff in global equities dragged Japan's Nikkei share average to a two-month low on Wednesday, as concerns over the implications of a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria sent investors scurrying out of riskier assets and drove the safe-haven yen higher. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1.5 percent to 13,338.46, it's third-straight day of losses and marked the lowest close since June 27 - the index had earlier slipped to 13,188.14. The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to 1,114.03 in thin trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday with resources stocks likely to underpin gains after Wall Street ended two days of losses. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to have a firm start after its U.S. ADRs rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday. Australia's stock index futures, however, fell 0.4 percent to 5,067 points, a 20.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. Westfield Group and Qantas will take centre stage with earnings results. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rallied across the board on Wednesday as investors sought the greenback's safety given the possibility of Western military action in Syria. In afternoon trade, the dollar was last up 0.7 percent at 97.74 yen, recovering from an intraday trough of 96.83 that matched a recent low set two weeks ago, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday, after three days of gaining in part because of fears over a possible Western strike against Syria, with a debt sale coming in lackluster. The price of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 21/32 to yield 2.785 percent on Wednesday, from 2.71 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - The spot gold price briefly rose above $1,430 an ounce to a three-and-a-half-month high on Wednesday on safe-having buying as the United States and its allies looked set to launch military strikes on Syria. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,416.86 an ounce by 3:29 p.m. (1929 GMT), having earlier hit $1,433.31, its highest price since May 14. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $1.40 an ounce at $1,418.60, with trading volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Wednesday as the dollar rose and as nervousness over a potential U.S.-led military strike against Syria made investors more adverse to risk, while concerns over excessive copper supply in China also weighed. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,290 a tonne, after peaking at $7,352.50 earlier in the session, from $7,315 at the close on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Wednesday to hit a six-month high in the biggest two-day rally since November as the threat of Western countries involvement in the Syrian conflict stirred concerns over Middle East oil supplies. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery rose $2.25 to settle at $116.61. During the session, Brent hit a six-month high of $117.34. For a full report, double click on - - - -