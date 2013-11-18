-----------------------(0647/1947 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,384.66 -17.01 NZSX 50 4,892.04 -22.04 DJIA 15,996.44 +34.74 Nikkei 15,164.30 -1.62 NASDAQ 3,971.72 -14.25 FTSE 6,723.46 +30.02 S&P 500 1,796.26 -1.92 Hang Seng 23,032.15 +627.91 SPI 200 Fut 5,390.00 -8.00 TRJCRB Index 272.92 -1.42 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 4.130 +0.025 US 10 YR Bond 2.680 -0.027 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.725 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 3.771 -0.028 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9375 0.9403 NZD US$ 0.8344 0.8355 EUR US$ 1.3507 1.3491 Yen US$ 100.09 100.01 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1283.50 Silver (Lon) 20.640 Gold (NY) 1289.66 Light Crude 92.97 ------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Shares of Boeing led the blue chip Dow index above the 16,000 level on Monday while the S&P 500 topped 1,800 for the first time in history. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.84 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,023.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.31 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,800.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.78 points, or 0.07 percent, at 3,983.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose slightly on Monday, lifted by a rally in Aberdeen Asset Management and ambitious economic reform plans in China, a key export market for some UK blue chips. The broader FTSE 100 rose 30.02 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,723.46 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei held steady near a six-month high on Monday as profit-taking in outperformers like Toyota Motor Corp and mobile operator KDDI Corp offset the gains in financials which were fuelled by recent strong quarterly results. The Nikkei ended flat at 15,164.30 after hitting a six-month high of 15,273.61 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a second straight session, though gains on Wall Street could provide a floor to losses. Australia's stock index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,392, a premium of 7.4 points to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. Australian shares fell 0.3 percent in the last session. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The safe-haven dollar fell on Monday after China announced its most sweeping economic and social reforms in nearly three decades, lifting investors' appetite for higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.1 percent to 80.738 . The euro, which dominates the dollar index's composition, last traded up 0.1 percent to $1.3508. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, supported by the prospect of "easy" monetary policy, but gains were limited by investors' preference for riskier assets. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 7/32, leaving its yield at 2.69 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold fell on Monday as a rebound in equities dented bullion's safe-haven appeal, and lackluster physical buying prompted traders to cash in three days' gains. Spot gold was down 1.2 percent to $1,273.96 an ounce by 12:12 p.m. EST (1712 GMT). The metal had gained almost 2 percent in the last three days. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $13.90 an ounce to $1,273.50, with trading volume on track to finish below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper dipped near to three-month lows on Monday as expectations of a growing surplus of the metal and a lack of immediate measures to boost commodities demand in China's reform package offset a softer dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at $6,975 a tonne. It had fallen to a three-month low of $6,940 last Thursday and was last week's worst performer in the base metals complex. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures fell more than $1 per barrel on Monday on the view that supplies were ample, along with worries that demand could weaken after a U.S. Federal Reserve policy maker suggested the central bank may taper its bond buying program. January Brent crude had fallen 21 cents to $108.29 a barrel at 1:43 p.m. EST (1843 GMT). U.S. crude for December delivery was 94 cents lower at $92.90, after hitting a session low of 92.72. The December contract expires at the end of trading on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - -