----------------------(06:28 / 1928GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,332.87 -24.14 NZSX 50 4,799.35 +8.60
DJIA 16,083.78 +10.98 Nikkei 15,449.63 -65.61
NASDAQ 4,037.40 +19.65 FTSE 6,649.47 +13.25
S&P 500 1,805.27 +2.52 Hang Seng 23,806.35 +125.07
SPI 200 Fut 5,356.00 +6.00 TRJCRB Index 273.47 -1.31
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 4.231 +0.030 US 10 YR Bond 2.746 +0.050
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.795 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.819 +0.034
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9068 0.9125 NZD US$ 0.8133 0.8190
EUR US$ 1.3569 1.3579 Yen US$ 102.13 101.51
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1245.00 Silver (Lon) 19.980
Gold (NY) 1242.90 Light Crude 92.23
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday following a batch
of optimistic economic reports, while Hewlett-Packard shares
rallied a day after the company's quarterly results.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.10 points,
or 0.13 percent, at 16,092.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,805.93. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.893 points, or 0.47
percent, at 4,036.642.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index edged up on
Wednesday, supported by a deal over a new German government that
boosted appetite for more risk-sensitive stocks such as banks.
Financials added the most points to the blue-chip FTSE 100
index, which was up 0.2 percent, or 13.25 points, at
6,649.47 points at the close.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average fell on Wednesday on
profit-taking, peeling further away from a six-month high,
although gains in Nikon Corp and Canon Inc
helped limit losses.
The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 15,449.63,
down for a second straight day and retreating further from a
six-month peak touched on Monday. (Full Story) Still, the
benchmark is up nearly 49 percent this year.
SYDNEY - Australia shares are seen inching up at open on
Thursday, tracking Wall Street on optimistic economic reports,
but trade may remain subdued ahead of a Thanksgiving holiday in
the United States.
Local share price index futures edged up 0.1
percent to 5,356.0, a 23.1-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
on Wednesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rose to its highest in four years
against the yen and a near one-month peak versus the dollar on
Wednesday as investors embraced risk following news Germany's
two major parties had formed a grand coalition deal.
The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3578, below
an earlier high of $1.3612, its strongest since Oct. 31.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fell one full
point on Wednesday after a lackluster debt sale, with thin
holiday trading exacerbating swings in the market.
The 30-year bond fell as much as one point
before more recently trading down 27/32 in price to yield 3.833
percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold was flat on Wednesday, cutting initial gains
as the dollar steadied after a series of U.S. economic data
supported expectations the Federal Reserve will soon scale back
monetary stimulus.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,242.66 an ounce by 1530
GMT after rising nearly 1 percent earlier in the day. It lost
nearly 1 percent in the previous session after strong U.S.
housing data.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Aluminium slid to its lowest level in more than
four years on Wednesday as speculators piled pressure on a
market already weighed down by a global surplus.
Three month aluminium touched a low of $1,748 a
tonne, the weakest since July 2009, and closed down 0.9 percent
at $1,757.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures fell by nearly $2 on
Wednesday as a higher-than-expected build in inventories weighed
down prices, although Brent's losses were lessened by unrest in
Libya.
Brent crude was down 28 cents at $110.60 a barrel by
1:26 p.m. EST (1826 GMT), reversing course after earlier hitting
$111.54.
U.S. oil fell $1.72 to $91.96 a barrel after going as
low as $91.77.
