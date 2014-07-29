(Add Australian stock market trend, update numbers)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,588.44 +11.05 NZSX 50 5,165.56 -21.59
DJIA 16,912.11 -70.48 Nikkei 0,000.00 +0.00
NASDAQ 4,442.70 -2.21 FTSE 6,807.75 +19.68
S&P 500 1,969.95 -8.96 Hang Seng 24,640.53 +211.90
SPI 200 Fut 5,538.00 -1.00 TRJCRB Index 296.64 -1.67
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.432 -0.040 US 10 YR Bond 2.462 -0.029
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.240 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 3.227 -0.036
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9377 0.9395 NZD US$ 0.8502 0.8512
EUR US$ 1.3409 1.3428 Yen US$ 102.09 101.98
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1299.25 Silver (Lon) 20.640
Gold (NY) 1303.99 Light Crude 101.04
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, dropping in a
broad selloff as a weak outlook from courier company UPS weighed
on sentiment and pressured transportation stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 70.16 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 16,912.43, the S&P 500 lost 8.93
points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,969.98, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.21 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,442.70.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged up on Tuesday,
lifted by gains at fashion chain Next and at car and
plane parts maker GKN after strong results and outlook
comments.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent,
or 19.68 points, at 6,807.75 points.
- - - -
TOKYO - Tokyo shares rose to a fresh six-month closing high
on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and robust earnings from blue
chips like Nissan Motor Co 7201.T, suggesting some sectors were
weathering the impact of a recent sales tax hike.
The Nikkei ended up 88.67 points at 15,618.07, its
highest close since late January.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,290.41,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to
46.37.
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to have a cautious start
on Wednesday, following a decline on Wall Street. Yet, natural
resources stocks could offset losses as global miner BHP
Billiton gained 0.3 percent in its U.S. ADRs.
Australia's share price index futures were steady
at 5,538.0, though it was a 50.4-point discount to the close of
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The
benchmark closed little changed in the last session.
Newly listed Genworth Mortgage Insurance is due to
report its first earnings results.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar hit fresh eight-month highs
against the euro on Tuesday and advanced against the yen and
Swiss franc on expectations for positive U.S. economic data and
a potentially more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve.
The euro was last down 0.22 percent against the U.S.
dollar at $1.3410, slightly above a fresh eight-month low of
$1.3402. The dollar was last up 0.27 percent against the
Japanese yen at 102.12, just under an earlier three-week
high of 102.15.
The dollar was up 0.32 percent against the Swiss franc
to trade at 0.9069 franc, just below an earlier
five-month high of 0.9074 franc.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices increased on Tuesday after
a new sale of five-year notes saw solid demand, and the U.S.
yield curve flattened to five-year lows ahead of a busy data
calendar and Federal Reserve meeting statement.
Thirty-year bond yields fell as low as 3.22
percent, the lowest since June 7 of last year.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold turned lower on Tuesday as uncertainty
before a Federal Reserve policy meeting and key U.S. data later
this week pulled the metal back from a one-week high hit on the
back of violence in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,297.40 an ounce
at 1429 GMT, having peaked at $1,312.10. U.S. gold was
down $5.20 at $1,298.10.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper prices slipped on Tuesday, as prospects of
growing supplies overshadowed encouraging signs of health in the
global economy, and zinc retreated after hovering near
three-year highs on expectations of a tightening market.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) closed down 0.56 percent at $7,080 a tonne.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with U.S. crude
leading the decline as a refinery fire in Kansas curbed demand
for benchmark WTI, while concerns over possible export
disruptions stemmed losses for global marker Brent.
Brent crude was down 20 cents at $107.37 a barrel by
11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT) after swinging between $107.13
and$108.05 earlier in the session.
U.S. crude dropped $1 to $100.67 a barrel after
touching an intraday low of $100.37, the lowest since mid-July.
- - - -
