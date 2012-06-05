-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,017.00 +20.0 NZSX 50 3,416.94 -35.05 DJIA 12,101.46 -17.11 Nikkei 8,345.56 +49.93 NASDAQ 2,760.01 +12.53 FTSE 5,260.19 -60.67 S&P 500 1,278.18 +0.14 Hang Seng 18,372.58 +186.00 SPI 200 Fut 4,019.00 +22.00 CRB Index 270.00 +1.69 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5374 +0.013 US 30 YR Bond 2.587 +0.023 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2530 1.2532 Yen US$ 78.32 78.34 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1621.81 Silver (Lon) 28.40 Gold (NY) 1623.3 Light Crude 84.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities. The Nasdaq ended higher, helped by gains in Amazon , up 3.1 percent at $214.57. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,101.46 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,760.01. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British stocks were closed on Monday for a holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average on Tuesday edged away from the previous session's hefty losses, with investors trimming bearish bets ahead of emergency talks by the Group of Seven leading industrialized powers on the euro zone crisis. The Nikkei added 0.6 percent to 8,343.49, helped as Canon Inc rose 3.6 percent after it said it plans to buy back up to $640 million worth of its own shares. The camera and printer maker was the top-weighted gainer and the most heavily traded stock on the main board by turnover. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Battered Hong Kong shares are set to open firmer on Tuesday, partly on short-covering ahead of emergency G7 talks on the euro zone debt crisis, though investors remain reluctant to take on fresh positions amid an increasingly gloomy global outlook. The Hang Seng index was set to open up just over 1 percent at 18,373.22. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro edged up further from last week's two-year low on Tuesday as sellers were tempted to pare back their huge bets against the currency ahead of a conference call by the Group of Seven financial policy makers. The single currency also rose 0.3 percent to 98.22 yen , rising further from Friday's 11-year low of 95.59 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as traders took profits on a recent rally that last week pushed yields to historic lows. Selling was limited, however, as a myriad of uncertainties ahead for the global economy and monetary policy underpinned some reluctance to sell lower-risk Treasuries. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Tuesday as oil and equities gained ahead of emergency talks by the Group of Seven leading industrialised powers, which will discuss the deepening problems in the euro zone that threaten to spur a global economic meltdown. Spot gold rose $1.15 ounce to $1,619.90 an ounce by 0032 GMT. Gold rallied to a record of around $1,920 an ounce in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe. U.S. gold futures for August rose $7.60 an ounce to $1,621.50 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Shanghai copper bounced off its lowest level in 2012 on Tuesday on hopes that policymakers from the Group of Seven leading industrialised powers will work out measures to ease the euro zone debt crisis. The euro and equities clawed back from heavy losses as many investors paused their selling of riskier assets ahead of an emergency conference call among G7 finance chiefs later in the session. The last-miniute talks underlined the heightened global alarm about strains in the euro zone. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange regained 1.4 percent to 53,480 yuan ($8,400) a tonne, after hitting a fresh 2012 low of 52,330 yuan on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude prices rebounded for a second straight session on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on support from a weaker dollar and hopes that the world's leading economies will take new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. Brent crude for July delivery rose 60 cents to $99.45 a barrel by 0047 GMT, adding to a 42-cent gain in the previous session. Prices on Monday briefly hit a 16-month low of $95.63 before recovering. U.S. crude rose 67 cents to $84.65 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)