------------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,051.0 -15.0 NZSX 50 3,409.26 +27.53 DJIA 12,496.38 -77.42 Nikkei 8,528.51 -59.53 NASDAQ 2,818.61 -24.46 FTSE 5,483.81 +10.07 S&P 500 1,314.88 -9.30 Hang Seng 18,874.38 -152.14 SPI 200 Fut 4,051.00 -15.00 CRB Index 269.29 -1.57 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6114 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.7253 +0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2561 1.2564 Yen US$ 79.40 79.43 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1616.59 Silver (Lon) 28.88 Gold (NY) 1618.0 Light Crude 82.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day. In the overall market, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.42 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,496.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.30 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,314.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 24.46 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,818.61.

LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index closed higher on Wednesday as gains in heavyweight gold-mining companies enabled the market to outperform rival European bourses, which fell on persistent worries over the Greek and Spanish debt crises. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 10.07 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,483.81 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average sagged on Thursday after U.S. retail data disappointed and investors stayed cautious ahead of a weekend Greek election that could alter the fate of the euro zone, as well as a Federal Reserve meeting next week. The Nikkei dipped 0.6 percent to 8,536.37 after a Spanish bank bailout deal failed to dispel concern about a euro zone debt crisis that could escalate if anti-bailout parties win a majority in Greece this weekend, potentially setting the country on the rocky path to a euro zone exit.

HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on Thursday after weak U.S. retail sales data added to concerns over the global economy, giving risk-averse investors little reason to make big bets. The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.7 percent while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated opening 0.5 percent lower

FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on Wall Street. The euro last stood at $1.2574, having risen as high as $1.2611 on Wednesday as investors trimmed very bearish positions on the single currency. But a three-notch downgrade of Spain's credit ratings by Moody's saw the short-covering come to an abrupt end.

TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday after a Treasury sale of new 10-year debt drew strong demand and weaker-than-expected inflation and consumer spending data reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economic growth. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 18/32 in price, yielding 1.60 percent, down 6.2 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was up 1-6/32 with a yield of 2.71 percent, down 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close. GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Thursday after posting a fourth straight session of gains in the previous session when weak U.S. data fuelled expectations for monetary stimulus, and investors remain nervous before the make-or-break Greek election on Sunday. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,616.69 an ounce by 0019 GMT, off a one-week high of $1,624.36 hit in the previous session. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery also traded little changed at $1,618.

BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper prices fell on Thursday as weak retail sales data from the United States stirred worries over slowing growth in the world's largest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent to $7,375 a tonne by 0113 GMT. That put it on track to post three consecutive sessions of losses, after Monday's 1.7 percent jump on a short-lived rally after a bailout package for Spain's banks was announced.

OIL NEW YORK- Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on We dnesday as weak U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. In London, ICE July Brent crude settled at $97.13 a barrel, just a cent lower but its fifth consecutive drop and marking a fresh 16-month low. Brent has fallen 24 percent from its year high of $128.40 hit in March.